Deco Prepares €70 Million to Fulfill His Mission, Top Signing: It's Flick's Wish

Deco, sporting director of Barça, has a clear objective for the next transfer market: secure the future of the blaugrana's forward line. Following Hansi Flick's instructions, last summer the club invested 60 million euros in Dani Olmo, strengthening the midfield. Now, the priority is to find a reliable replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the medium term.​

Although the Polish forward continues to perform at a high level and has a contract until 2026, Barça seeks to anticipate his eventual departure. Deco has considered names like Erling Haaland and Jonathan David, but market circumstances and high release clauses complicate these options.

| Europa Press

Guirassy Joins the List of Candidates

In recent hours, Serhou Guirassy has forcefully entered the culé agenda. The Guinean forward, currently at Borussia Dortmund, has shown his scoring ability in the Bundesliga. His release clause amounts to 70 million euros, a figure that Barça would be willing to assume to secure his signing.​

Guirassy has been closely followed by Deco, especially after his outstanding performance in the Champions League. His profile fits the team's needs: physical strength, finishing ability, and experience in European competitions.​

Key Meeting Between Deco, Flick, and Laporta

In this scenario, Deco plans to meet with Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta to assess the feasibility of the operation. The German coach considers it a priority to strengthen the forward line with a player who can quickly adapt to Barça's style and take on scoring responsibilities. The final decision will depend on several factors, including the club's financial situation and possible departures from the squad.​

The signing of Guirassy would represent a significant investment, but also a bet on consolidating the long-term sports project. With Deco's experience in the transfer market and Hansi Flick's vision on the bench, Barça seeks to take a step forward in its strategic planning.

Barça is preparing to face a crucial transfer market, with the goal of securing the replacement for Robert Lewandowski and keeping its competitiveness in Europe. The possible incorporation of Serhou Guirassy, for 70 million euros, reflects the club's ambition and the determination of Deco and Flick to build a solid and competitive team.