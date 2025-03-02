Real Interest, Barça Inquire About His Signing, Comes for Free: Marc Casadó, Doomed

Marc Casadó has been, without a doubt, one of Barça's greatest fortunes this season. Those from the City of Barcelona, in a rebuilding process, are finding great youth players. Although Xavi Hernández already called him up on several occasions last year, the midfielder couldn't show what he was capable of.

This summer, Marc Casadó was considering what to do regarding his future, but Hansi Flick called him saying he was counting on him. The pivot started with a lot of prominence, but the return of Frenkie de Jong is making things difficult for him. Now, a free transfer that Barça has in hand could complicate his life even more.

| Europa Press

Barça's Midfield Situation

Joan Laporta is making a great effort since he assumed the presidency of Barça to revive the club. Although he has been heavily criticized, the president has secured unbelievable sponsorships and has returned to the 1:1 rule. Additionally, the arrival of Hansi Flick, which was his personal bet, is being a complete success.

The coach has made all the players show the world their best football and has introduced many other talents. Marc Casadó, who had no options with Xavi Hernández, has taken on a leading role and the fans have fallen in love with his football. Unfortunately, since the return of Frenkie de Jong, Hansi Flick prefers to bet on him instead of the young youth player.

Although Barça's midfield is probably the best-covered position, Laporta and his entourage are planning a major signing. Due to the club's economic situation, the Catalans have to consider free transfers. Coincidentally, a great pivot from Arsenal becomes a free agent this year.

The Signing That Would Put Marc Casadó in Trouble

According to CaughtOffside, Barça is closely following the Arsenal pivot named Thomas Partey. Those from the City of Barcelona have already contacted the player to close the deal as soon as possible. It seems that the Ghanaian will not extend his stay in England and is looking for new challenges.

If Thomas Partey ends up joining Barça, Marc Casadó could have an even harder time. The culé midfield will continue to undergo changes and Hansi Flick will have to make many decisions. We can't take anything for granted, but it is likely that more will be known about this topic in the coming months.