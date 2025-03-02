Luis Enrique Requests His Signing: Goodbye Real Madrid, Psg Will Pay $50m

Luis Enrique is a coach who always has things very clear and studies every move carefully. PSG provides him with everything he asks for because, in addition to having money, they know the coach will make the right decisions. This year, the French team didn't start very well, but little by little they have been waking up and now they seem unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid isn't going through their best sporting moment and it has been evident, especially in the Champions League. Los Merengues have had to face many injuries and Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily questioned. To make matters worse, Luis Enrique is very interested in a key player in the Spanish capital's team and has already contacted his entourage.

The Situation of Real Madrid

Real Madrid is used to winning titles every season and the results are usually especially good. Additionally, Carlo Ancelotti has been on the bench of the white club for many years and knows what suits them at every moment. Despite this, a part of the fans has been continuously criticizing him due to his mistakes.

Many players from Real Madrid have been or are out due to injury and the club has been affected by this. The positive side of the medical problems is that several players have had opportunities. One of those who has surprised the most is liked by Luis Enrique and he has already gotten to work.

The star we are talking about is Raúl Asencio, the young defender from the reserve team who has impressed with the first team. The center-back is showing an uncommon performance and seems to have been in the football elite for years. Luis Enrique, aware of this, has had Campos contact the defender's entourage to know his situation.

Luis Enrique and the Options to Sign Raúl Asencio

Raúl Asencio has a contract with Real Madrid until 2026 and his release clause is 50 million euros. Florentino Pérez is aware that several teams will continue asking about his player and is already thinking about the renewal. In addition to extending his contract, he would also significantly raise his boy's salary.

Luis Enrique's PSG is willing to pay 45 million euros and offer him a much higher salary than he currently receives at Real Madrid. Although we can't take anything for granted, it is unlikely that Raúl Asencio will choose to leave for the Parisian team.