Raúl Asencio's Reaction After Real Madrid-city, Bernabéu Applauds: 'we Are...'

Raúl Asencio is, without any doubt, the most pleasant surprise that has occurred within Real Madrid this season. His appearance at a time of many defensive setbacks has been a true blessing to support the team. Let's remember that during the current season, Militão and Carvajal have been injured, Alaba hasn't fully integrated, and Jesús Vallejo isn't considered.

In such a scenario, the presence of Raúl Asencio has allowed Carlo Ancelotti to breathe more easily. The Italian, although initially unsure of his decision, has gradually introduced the youth player to ensure his proper adaptation. Now, with only 24 matches at the elite level, Asencio has proven to be ready for new challenges.

| Europa Press

Raúl Asencio Shuts Down Manchester City

Currently, it's not unreasonable to think that Raúl Asencio is the best defender at Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger brings a lot of experience, is very forceful, and stands out for his physical prowess, but the homegrown player is not far behind. At just 22 years old Asencio has shown that he is more than ready by shutting down opponents like Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

In fact, his performance against Manchester City is worthy of praise. Always alert to intercept and correct his teammates' mistakes, Raúl Asencio has given a defensive masterclass. Moreover, as if that weren't enough, he adds a commanding personality to his sporting qualities, being able to be the one, the last to arrive, to take charge.

It is clear that Raúl Asencio promises to bring much joy to the Bernabéu crowd and Real Madrid fans in general. On the field, he has already shown what he is capable of, but last night, after eliminating Manchester City, he left a statement that the white supporters applaud strongly.

Raúl Asencio, Unfiltered

Real Madrid, among other things thanks to Raúl Asencio's performance, has advanced to the next round in the Champions League. Now Ancelotti's team will have to face the round of 16, where they could meet two giants of European football: Leverkusen and Atleti.

However, despite both opponents being of high caliber, Raúl Asencio isn't afraid. When asked who he prefers in the next round, his response was very clear: "It doesn't matter, we are Real Madrid". A reply that shows the presence of youth players who feel the badge is necessary and has provoked applause from the Madridist fans.