Surprise, Dani Olmo Calls His Friend to Come to Barça: Flick Agrees, Deco Pays

Dani Olmo arrived at Barça like a whirlwind, transforming the team's offensive approach since his debut in Vallecas. His key interventions in the match against Rayo resulted in a decisive goal that helped revitalize the team. His integration was so quick and effective that it seemed as if he had been playing at Barça for a long time.

This initial impact was indicative of the potential as a key player in Hansi Flick's scheme. The start of the season was promising for Dani Olmo, who continued his scoring streak against Valladolid and Girona. However, his trajectory began to be affected due to an injury in Montilivi just when he had overcome the nerves of the registration issues that arose in the early matches.

| Europa Press

Since that moment, silence has taken over Dani Olmo, who despite his affection for the club, has seen how poor management has affected his performance. In his first 3 matches his scoring ability was impressive, scoring every 63 minutes. Now his pace has slowed, but he has enough confidence to turn the situation around and much more, like recommending signings.

Dani Olmo Advises Deco

Knowing that Barça is looking for a medium-term replacement for the veteran Lewandowski, Dani Olmo has suggested to Deco the signing of Benjamin Sesko. Barça continues to explore new alternatives to strengthen its squad for the next season. With Lewandowski's continuity assured until 2026, Barça is looking for a young forward with potential.

Deco's idea is that he can learn from the Pole for a season and take over in the medium term. He considers the option suggested by Dani Olmo as very valid, since Benjamin Sesko is an alternative for the present and the future. Olmo knows him perfectly from his previous stage at Leipzig, where they played together, and is aware of what he would be capable of contributing to Barça.

| Europa Press

Sesko, a Forward with the Profile Flick Likes

Benjamin Sesko is a forward of great stature, 6 ft. 5 in. (1.95 m), who fits perfectly into Hansi Flick's play style. His ability to play with his back to the goal and his mobility make him a very complete forward. Despite his stature, he is a skillful forward with a great stride to attack spaces, moving with great agility.

Before making the leap to the Bundesliga, Barça had followed the forward's progression in the ranks of Salzburg. In the Austrian team, he dazzled with his ease of scoring goals, he has a contract with Leipzig until 2028, his clause rises to 60 million. A high figure for Barça's current economic situation, which will have to make an effort if they want Sesko in their ranks next season.