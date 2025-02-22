Surprise at Bernabéu: Sevilla Requests a Signing From Real Madrid, Florentino Accepts

Florentino Pérez has assembled a squad full of world-class stars, and the results are beginning to reflect this investment.

Kylian Mbappé, after a period of adaptation, has found his best form, leading the white offensive with outstanding performances. Jude Bellingham continues to demonstrate his immense talent in the midfield, establishing himself as a key piece in the team's tactical scheme. In defense, the emergence of young Raúl Asencio has been a pleasant surprise, bringing solidity and freshness to Madrid's defense.

With one of the most competitive squads in world football, it is not surprising that other clubs are interested in Real Madrid players. Recently, Sevilla, under the direction of Francisco García Pimienta, has begun a restructuring process and has set its sights on a veteran from Ancelotti's team: Lucas Vázquez. The Seville club seeks to strengthen its squad with experienced players and considers that Vázquez fits perfectly into its new project.

Lucas Vázquez: Performance and Contractual Situation

Lucas Vázquez, 33 years old, has been a versatile and committed player since his debut with Real Madrid's first team in 2015. Throughout the 2024-2025 season, he has played 19 matches in LaLiga, accumulating 1,225 minutes of play.

During this period, he has contributed with one goal and three assists, showing the ability to influence the attack from his usual right-back position. Additionally, he has maintained a passing accuracy of 88.5%, reflecting his reliability in ball circulation.

Despite his dedication and versatility, Vázquez has faced challenges this season. Occasional defensive errors have caused criticism from fans and the press. A notable example was the match against Las Palmas, where a defensive mistake allowed an early goal from the opponent, although he redeemed himself with an assist.

Lucas Vázquez's Renewal

In July 2024, Vázquez renewed his contract with Real Madrid until June 2025, ensuring his continuity at the club at least until the age of 33. However, with the end date of his contract approaching, his future at Santiago Bernabéu is uncertain. This situation has sparked the interest of several clubs, including Sevilla.

Sevilla is alert to Lucas Vázquez's contractual situation and would be willing to incorporate him into its squad without a transfer fee, taking advantage of the possible end of his contract with Real Madrid in June 2025.