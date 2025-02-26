To the surprise of absolutely no one, Pedri once again led Barça in the duel of Copa del Rey against Atleti. Despite the final result, which left Barça fans with a bittersweet taste, Pedri was the beacon that guided Barça during the 70 minutes he was on the field. Despite his magnificent performance, which helped Barça take control of the tie, the Canary Islander was substituted and watched from the bench as Atleti equalized the match.

After the match, Pedri was one of the first to react and the images quickly went viral on social media. Pedri was, once again, excellent on the field, but he was very disappointed with Barça's last minutes, as everything will be decided at the Metropolitano. Barça had the tie well in hand, but in the final stretch, Cholo Simeone's team was much better and, therefore, managed to draw a match that had everything.

| Europa Press

Pedri's Exhibition might go unnoticed, but the truth is that the Canary Islander is getting even the most selective used to it. The Canary Island midfielder has become Barça's great leader and, when he is absent, the team loses grit and calm, two key attributes for winning titles and important matches. Once the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals ended in a draw, Pedri didn't hide and his reaction, captured from the stands, went viral.

Pedri's Reaction to Barça-Atleti Goes Viral: His Gesture to the Stands Says It All

Pedri spoke to the media after the Copa del Rey match, but there was a gesture that said much more than his words. The Canary Island midfielder was very self-critical, as well as disappointed by a result that greatly complicates Barça's passage to the Copa del Rey final. "We need to have more calm to play and we have to learn from these kinds of mistakes," confessed the Canary Islander, who referred to ball management in the final stretch.

"It's not the worst result, obviously, but when you're up 4-2, ending with a draw is tough. It already happened to us in the League, where we threw it away in the last minutes, and we repeat it again," stated Pedri, who was very disappointed with the final result (4-4). Besides speaking to the media, Pedri also starred in an image that quickly went viral both on 'X' (formerly Twitter) and on other social media like TikTok.

After the end of the match, Pedri, who was already bundled up after being substituted, headed toward the stands shaking his head, a testament to the disbelief of the moment in question. Pedri was heading toward part of his family and entourage, who were in a zone very close to FC Barcelona's bench at the Montjuïc stadium. The image spread like wildfire and was highly valued by Barça fans, happy to see the nonconformity of one of their great current references at Can Barça.