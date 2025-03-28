Raphinha Asks Joan Laporta: 'Let Him Go to Bayern or Liverpool'

The 2024-2025 season is being outstanding for Raphinha. Barça's "11" has shown his high level with 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 matches, establishing himself as one of the most important figures on the team. His performance has been so impressive that it wouldn't be surprising to see him among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or, reaffirming his position as one of the best wingers in European soccer.

Despite this brilliant performance, Raphinha's situation at Barça is not completely secured. With the transfer market on the horizon, everything seems to depend on an important decision that Joan Laporta will have to make. Last summer, we already experienced the first chapter of this story, and everything indicates that in a few months, the second stage will begin.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

Joan Laporta's Obsession with Nico Williams

The President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has a clear priority this summer: to strengthen the left wing. Currently, that is the position Raphinha occupies, but Laporta is looking for someone with a profile more suitable for his long-term plans. The main target is Nico Williams, the winger from Athletic Club, who was already close to signing for Barça last summer.

Despite his stellar performance, Raphinha views with suspicion the possibility of Nico Williams joining the team. The Brazilian knows that his starting position could be at stake if Laporta decides to make this signing, and he is not willing to let his place in the starting eleven be threatened.

| Europa Press

Raphinha Asks Joan Laporta Not to Sign Nico Williams

In a direct conversation with Joan Laporta, Raphinha expressed his concern and explicitly asked him not to sign Nico Williams. The Brazilian suggested to the President that, instead of Barça, Williams could join teams like Bayern Munich or Liverpool, which have shown interest in him. Raphinha prefers the Spanish winger to seek his future outside of Barça to avoid direct competition for his position.

Nico Williams finds himself at a crossroads. With interest from several top-tier clubs like Barça, Bayern, and Liverpool, his options for the next season are wide. However, his final decision will depend on several factors, including Joan Laporta's moves and the offers he receives in the coming months.