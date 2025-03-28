Barça Reacts to Zubimendi and Real Madrid: 'We're Going to Have...'

Barça is in the process of strengthening its squad, and the midfield area is being debated. Although it is one of the most crowded and talented positions within the team, the defensive pivot position continues to raise doubts. The need to find a player who can perform that role solidly and consistently is urgent for Barça.

The Defensive Pivot Remains a Concern

Frenkie de Jong, one of the pillars of the culé midfield, still hasn't renewed his contract with the club. Although his level has improved considerably, his future at Barça remains uncertain. His ability to adapt to the pivot position makes his presence key for Flick, but it is still unknown whether he will stay or seek new horizons.

Meanwhile, Casadó, a young promise of the club, has shown flashes of great quality. However, he hasn't achieved the excellence demanded in the culé environment and had lost his starting position before getting injured. For these reasons, Barça's sports management has launched the search for a new '5' to strengthen this position.

Zubimendi and Kimmich Out of the Equation

In recent months, the name Joshua Kimmich has been one of the most mentioned to reinforce Barça's midfield. However, the German has recently renewed with Bayern Munich, diminishing the chances of his arrival in Barcelona. At the same time, another major target, Zubimendi, seems to have a deal with Real Madrid.

Florentino Pérez is willing to pay his release clause valued at 60 million, indicating that the operation will be completed once the current season ends. Zubimendi will be a Real Madrid player. Once again, Barça is outdone by its eternal rival in the transfer market, forcing the culé leadership to react immediately.

Barça's Alternative Is Marc Bernal

Faced with the impossibility of signing Zubimendi, FC Barcelona has turned its attention to another name that has caused great excitement among culé fans: Marc Bernal.

The young midfielder, who is recovering from a serious injury, is considered one of the great promises of Spanish soccer. Marc Bernal already had minutes in the early matches of the current season and showed undeniable class. His physique and movements, as well as his understanding of the game, inevitably remind one of Sergio Busquets.

Currently, Marc Bernal is working intensively on his rehabilitation and is expected to be at Hansi Flick's disposal for the next season. Without a doubt, a magnificent solution for Barça in response to Zubimendi's signing by Real Madrid.