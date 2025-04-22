The FC Barcelona is completing its best season in recent years. Under Hansi Flick's direction, the team has achieved a radical transformation in a short time. The locker room morale has skyrocketed, and the Catalan team has found its balance.

Defensively, there are no gaps; the midfield works like a well-oiled machine, and in attack, Lewandowski is at his best. The Polish striker, at 36 years old, keeps proving why he is one of the best in the world, but Barça knows that the transition to a new stage is near. Despite the excellent season, the board and the coaching staff know that the team needs changes to keep competitive in the long term.

| @FCBarcelona

Lewandowski, although still an essential pillar, is in the final stretch of his career, and his successor must be found soon. Barça has already begun to plan the future of its attack, and one of the most attractive options to strengthen that area has gained momentum in recent hours. At least that's what Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano Points the Way: The Successor of Lewandowski

Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable journalists in the transfer market, has confirmed that Darwin Núñez will leave Liverpool this summer. This news has set off alarms at Barça, which sees the Uruguayan as an ideal option to complete its forward line.

Darwin Núñez, known for his imposing physique, speed, and goal-scoring ability, is a forward who would fit perfectly into Barça's play style. With his characteristics, Darwin could be the perfect partner for Lewandowski, as well as a viable option for the club's future.

The interest of FC Barcelona in Darwin Núñez makes sense, as the Uruguayan possesses the goal-scoring instinct the team needs. Deco, Hansi Flick, and Joan Laporta are in search of a '9' who can make a difference in attack, and the former Benfica player seems to meet all the requirements. Moreover, the fact that Lewandowski remains the starter would allow Darwin to adapt to Barça's play style and develop as his successor in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano's announcement has fueled speculation about Darwin Núñez's future. This summer is shaping up to be crucial for FC Barcelona's future. The signing of Darwin, if it materializes, would allow the culé team to ensure a smooth transition at the forefront of the attack, as Lewandowski is already facing the final stretch of his successful career.