Raphinha celebrates José Mourinho's interest: Fenerbahçe will pay the €40M

The sports management at Barça have been working for a long time to strengthen the team's offensive line with a top-level winger. Both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have played every match, and Hansi Flick is looking to be able to rotate them when necessary. The risk of injuries, due to a lack of rest, is considerable, and Hansi Flick wants to avoid this scenario at all costs.

Several options have come up, Nico Williams was the most desired, but once again, the player from Navarre slips away. His contract renewal until 2035 with his current club, Athletic, was a scenario not considered at Can Barça. Rafael Leao from AC Milan has also been a player on the culé agenda, but the Italian team has closed the door on a possible departure.

Luis Díaz, the Colombian forward from Liverpool and Deco's top choice, was also on the priority list. However, the latest reports indicate that the international forward has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich. Any of them could have been the player to give Raphinha a break during the season, but for one reason or another, their arrival won't be possible.

Mourinho wants to sign Rashford

At Barça, there's still another candidate who's eager to join the blaugrana squad, his name is Marcus Rashford. The British winger from United isn't in the English team's plans to the point that his coach has separated him from the group dynamic. Barça is his dream, but in recent weeks, Fenerbahçe's interest has emerged strongly.

The Turkish team would be willing to pay the €40M release clause to secure the services of the English winger. It has been leaked that next weekend the Turkish team will send an emissary to England to meet with the player and United's executives. The goal is to reach an agreement with both parties in order to complete the signing of the forward.

Barça waiting

The blaugrana sports management are waiting to see what finally happens with Rashford given the possibility of his move to Türkiye. Deco hasn't gone after the player because the priorities were different. Faced with the dilemma of failed signings, Rashford's profile could be interesting since he'd accept being a substitute for starters Yamal and Raphinha.

Rashford could arrive on loan, and the player's desire to join Barça could be essential in his decision. Rashford has a contract with United until 2027, and at 27 years old, he's at a key point in his career. The coming weeks will be crucial to find out where Rashford will play next season.