Confirmed, Barça receive a huge offer for Marc Casadó: all the details

Marc Casadó has been one of Barça's and national soccer's great revelations this past season. With Marc Bernal's serious injury in the opening matches, Hansi Flick gave the young 21-year-old midfielder a chance. Alongside Pedri, they quickly developed perfect chemistry, becoming essential in the midfield for the team led by Hansi Flick.

His ability to distribute the ball, combine in play, and contribute both defensively and offensively made him an important player for the team. His prominence was essential until Frenkie De Jong returned after his injury. With the Dutchman's addition to the group, Casadó's prominence began to decrease.

However, throughout the season the player has shown surprising maturity for his age. His ability to read the game and make quick decisions has allowed him to shine in crucial moments. His defensive commitment has also stood out, making him a true engine and ball-winner in the midfield.

Marc Casadó's future

The youth academy midfielder's future is a complete mystery; his talent hasn't gone unnoticed and has attracted the interest of several European teams. Competition in the midfield is strong, and Hansi Flick has shown he trusts Frenkie De Jong. In the second half of the season, the Dutch international has been indispensable for Flick.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

With a contract renewal well underway, De Jong's future, as he himself has recently stated, lies at Camp Nou. In addition, Marc Bernal's full recovery, in whom Hansi Flick places great trust, as was shown before his injury, must be considered. Given this scenario, it wouldn't be surprising if Marc Casadó decided to pack his bags to seek more playing time.

Bayer Leverkusen's first offer for Casadó

Bayer Leverkusen are forced to reinvent themselves after a series of departures that have affected their backbone. Footballers as important as Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, and Frimpong have left the team. The German team see Marc Casadó as a key signing to bring consistency to their midfield.

With the aforementioned sales, Leverkusen have enough resources to pursue the signing of the blaugrana youth product. The German club reportedly made an initial offer of €20M guaranteed plus €10M in add-ons. However, Laporta wouldn't be willing to negotiate for less than €50M for the Catalan player.

Marc Casadó has a contract in force until 2028 with a release clause that rises to €100M. According to Transfermarket, the player has a market value of €30M. Barça are asking for a minimum of €50M for Casadó to transfer him, although initially the footballer doesn't wish to change teams. As a result, it's very likely that Casadó will have the final say, and only an irresistible offer could move him from Camp Nou.