Pedri, the Canarian midfielder from Barça, has become that indispensable player the culer club needed both on and off the field. The Tenerife native is one of the most important pieces in Hansi Flick's plans and, as if that weren't enough, he now also helps with a spectacular signing. Pedri has renewed his contract until 2030 and it is already official, but he has also mediated for Barça to forget about signings like Leo Messi or Neymar.

Barça will have to close several sales during this upcoming transfer market and everything indicates that the chosen ones will be Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, and the Cantabrian talent Pablo Torre. Once these sales are closed, Barça will go for a surprise winger: neither Neymar nor Leo Messi. Although the names of Neymar and Leo Messi gained strength to reinforce Barça's attack under Flick, neither will end up signing for Barça.

Neymar generates more consensus than Leo Messi, but Barça will be guided by a Pedri who wanted to put the brakes on the two signings led by Joan Laporta. Within the club, there is a desire to commercially exploit figures like Messi or Neymar, but the truth is that the locker room, already rejuvenated, fears possible intrusions and bad dynamics. It is for all these reasons that Barça forgets about Leo Messi and Neymar and makes a move to secure the arrival of another offensive talent: recommended and endorsed by Pedri.

Neither Neymar Nor Leo Messi, Barça Already Secures the Signing Recommended and Endorsed by Pedri

Neymar and Leo Messi were on Barça's list of possible signings, but Joan Laporta has already forgotten about both and is already thinking about securing the definitive winger. Neymar, already at Santos, is completely ruled out due to his physical condition and current level and Leo Messi could be an option, but not for this summer transfer market. Barça Has Decided to Look Ahead and, consequently, is already thinking about securing the arrival of a left winger who will be recommended and endorsed by the Canarian midfielder Pedri.

Pedri already secures it and Barça confirms it: the signing of the 19-year-old Moroccan pearl shining in the UEFA Champions League is ready to be announced. Barça seeks to improve its creative offensive area and has relied on a Pedri who has been key in the operation: the Canarian calls him and he agrees to be culer. It hasn't been easy, as the star had offers from PSG and Manchester United, but Pedri has been important for him to choose Barça under Hansi Flick.

Barça Forgets About Leo Messi and Neymar: Secures Another Signing Endorsed by Pedri

After this latest move by Pedri, who was once again very important for Barça in the victory against Real, Barça closes the chapters of Neymar and Leo Messi. Both caused excitement, but it would be like reopening a chapter from the past, something new stars like Pedri see as completely unnecessary.

After Pedri's talk with Barça, Joan Laporta will make a move for the Moroccan talent from AS Monaco, Eliesse Ben Seghir. Ben Seghir is very appealing to Barça and Pedri's call has been key to advancing in the transfer market. The Morocco international, valued at 74 million, wants to be culer and is willing to reject PSG and Manchester United to play with the Canarian magician Pedri.