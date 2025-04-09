Hansi Flick is the best signing of the season and is responsible for Barça's comeback. Those from the City of Barcelona are cleaning up the accounts and are getting closer to a normal financial situation. In fact, it is the first time in years that it is expected that signings can be made normally.

Although they still can't assume major arrivals, it is very likely that this summer we will see some high-level additions. One of the most necessary positions to reinforce is Raphinha's, as the Brazilian needs a quality replacement. The curious thing is that if Hansi Flick's favorite ends up arriving, they could compete for a spot in the starting eleven.

| Europa Press

Official, Hansi Flick Gives the OK! Stellar Signing for Barça, Better Than Raphinha

Despite the left wing being very well covered, it is necessary to have a quality replacement in case Raphinha gets injured. Ferran Torres seems to be Lewandowski's new substitute, so Barça has the left side substitute position vacant. In such a situation, Hansi Flick wants to close an extremely controversial signing.

In recent months, several candidates have been mentioned as possible substitutes for Raphinha. Rafael Leao, for example, is Laporta's favorite; while Deco has his sights set on the addition of Luis Díaz. However, for Hansi Flick, there is only one option that makes sense and would allow the Catalan club to make a quality leap: Nico Williams.

Raphinha's "Substitute" Will Be Nico Williams: Hansi Flick Agrees

Nico Williams was already close to signing for Barça during the last summer market. After Nico's "no," Raphinha has shown his best version and is now, in principle, the favorite in the race for the Ballon d'Or. Even so, in the last few hours, everything has changed, as Hansi Flick has given the OK to the signing of the Athletic winger: Barça will pay the 60 million of his clause.

| Europapress

As Raphinha is now, it is unlikely that Nico Williams will take his minutes. Anyway, Hansi Flick believes he has a lot of potential and that at Barça he would shine more than in the Basque team. With the current load of matches, surely both will have enough minutes to show their quality.

Nico Williams has great offers, but his priority is to land at Camp Nou and Hansi Flick knows it. That's why he has requested his signing. Now it only remains to see if Deco and Laporta fulfill his wish.