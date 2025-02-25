Pointed Out by Hansi Flick in the First Half of Barça-atlético: 'he Can't Do That'

The first half of the Barça-Atlético has been high-flying. Intensity, surprises, and plot twists have been the main protagonists of the first 45 minutes. Simeone's team took the lead right at the start and soon after scored the second, but Hansi Flick's team replied in the best way: by equalizing before halftime.

Undoubtedly, the FC Barcelona coach is surely very satisfied with his team's reaction, but not so much with the poor start. The Copa del Rey is one of the most important titles of the season along with LaLiga and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Flick wants to win it all.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick, Regretful of His Change

For tonight's Barça-Atlético, Hansi Flick decided to bring in Ferran Torres in the '9' position. Lewandowski, who has been playing too many consecutive matches, stayed on the bench. The German coach sought to take advantage of the '7's good form, but he faced reality head-on.

Ferran Torres has shown that he is not ready to be FC Barcelona's starting striker. Still with the score at 0-2, he missed an unforgivable chance. Minutes later, with the tie, he missed again.

Ferran Torres's performance in the first half has left many doubts. In fact, in some television shots, Hansi Flick could be seen truly desperate. That's why he has already requested reinforcements for next season.

Ferran Torres, a Good Substitute Whom Hansi Flick Wants to Replace

Ferran Torres has shown that he adapts perfectly to the role of a substitute coming in the second half. However, due to the lack of alternatives, Hansi Flick had to use him from the start and as a reference. A position that, although he can occupy without problems, is not ideal.

We will see what happens with Ferran Torres next year, but it is clear that he can't miss what he missed today. Hansi Flick knows it and is already considering other options like Alexander Isak or Viktor Gyökeres. Two top-level strikers so that, on the day Lewandowski doesn't start, the level doesn't drop.