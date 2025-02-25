Helena Condis Reveals What Happened in the Locker Room Before Barça-atleti: 'bast...'

The first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Barça and Atlético de Madrid is already underway. Hansi Flick's team seeks to continue the love affair surrounding the Catalan club in this competition, which they have won 31 times. Meanwhile, Simeone's team arrives with the hope of keeping the tie open for the second leg, which will be held on March 16.

The treble remains an option for both teams, so both Hansi Flick and Simeone have presented their best line-ups. For Barça, only Ferran Torres has made it into the starting eleven to give Lewandowski a rest. The rest, with Dani Olmo as the playmaker, hasn't presented any major surprises, leaving several key players from the culé locker room out.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Helena Condis Tells the Truth

Since Hansi Flick's arrival, Barça's locker room has shown a strong desire to turn around the difficult situation experienced last season with Xavi Hernández. Almost everyone is showing their best version and the results are coming, but that also means greater competition. Well-understood rivalry raises the level of the squad, but Helena Condis has shown the other side of the coin by explaining what happened tonight before the Barça-Atleti match.

According to Helena Condis on COPE, it seems that Gavi hasn't taken the benching too well. The '6', who returned from a serious injury a couple of months ago, hasn't found his ideal place in Hansi Flick's plans. A situation that, combined with the presence of Dani Olmo and Fermín, is depriving him of many minutes.

| E-Noticies

Gavi, Upset, Is Benched Again

Helena Condis has confirmed that "Gavi hasn't taken it too well" to be left sitting on the bench. He believes he is ready to start in big matches. In fact, surely seeing what happened in the first half, he is even more upset.

Gavi is one of the greatest talents La Masia has produced in recent years and needs to play. His dream, evidently, is to do so at Barça, his home, but if everything remains the same, the first offers will surely start to arrive. It's no secret that Luis Enrique would be delighted to have Gavi at PSG.

For now, Gavi will have to wait for his opportunity tonight on the bench. That's how Flick has decided, who has once again opted for Olmo. We'll see what happens if the situation continues, but Helena Condis has already confirmed that today it hasn't sat well with him.