Pere Romeu Says Thank You, Goodbye Real Madrid: Joan Laporta's Masterstroke

Women's Barça Moves Forward. The defeat against Real Madrid at Montjuïc (1-3) remains a bitter blow, but the team doesn't stop. Despite that setback in La Liga F, Pere Romeu's girls keep fighting for everything, the ambition remains intact, and there's no time for regrets.

Barça Recovers in a Big Way

Qualification for the next round of the Champions was the goal, and Women's Barça achieved it with flying colors. The score against Wolfsburg says it all, the culé players proved they are unstoppable when they set their minds to it. The 6-1 not only reflects an overwhelming victory but also the perfect response to a painful defeat.

Barça continues its path with the same ambition as always. Like every season, the goal is clear: to win all possible titles. The Champions and the League are the targets, and with matches like this, the team shows they don't give up easily.

A Change in Leadership

The season for Women's Barça has brought several important changes, one of the most notable being the arrival of Pere Romeu to the bench. Initially, the coach was the subject of doubts from the fans.

The shadow of great coaches was heavy, but Pere Romeu soon showed he has what it takes to lead Barça. The initial criticism has given way to trust, and the coach has managed to connect with the locker room. His leadership is growing, and the fans are beginning to appreciate his ability to guide this team.

Goodbye to a Barça Star

Another significant change has been the departure of a key player in the club's recent history: Mariona Caldentey. The midfielder has been an essential part of Barça's success for years, but this summer she decided to seek new challenges.

After conquering everything with Barça, Mariona joined Arsenal, where she hopes to continue her career and add new titles. Although her love for Barça will never disappear, she decided to take a step forward in her career.

Mariona's Revenge

Mariona didn't take long to show why she is a world-class player. In the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Arsenal faced a Real Madrid leading 2-0 from the first leg. Few bet on a comeback, but Mariona appeared to give Madrid what they deserved.

In the return match, the former blaugrana was key in her new team's victory. With her vision of the game and her ability to assist, Mariona scored Arsenal's second goal and helped her team achieve a historic comeback.

It was a personal revenge and proof that Mariona remains the player who excelled at Barça. Now, ready to defeat Madrid from another jersey.