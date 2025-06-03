Pere Romeu admits his mistake, goodbye Barça: the signing that's going back

The arrival of Pere Romeu to the Women's Barça bench caused expectations and a sense of renewal. The coach brought new ideas and changed the team's play style.

Although they haven't managed to win the Champions League this season, the squad is delivering an outstanding performance. Now, the focus is on the Copa de la Reina, where they can add another title to their record.

Barça has shown competitiveness and solidity in every competition they've played. Romeu's project seemed headed for good results. However, not all the pieces of the team have fit as desired within the blaugrana structure.

| Instagram

The difficult situation of a Barça player

Ellie Roebuck was one of the star signings of the summer; the English goalkeeper arrived with the expectation of being the second option between the posts. At just 25 years old, her career promised a lot. However, the reality in Barcelona wasn't as desired.

Roebuck has only played two matches all season, both against lower-level opponents: Betis and Levante. Her direct competition, Cata Coll, has been undisputed for Pere Romeu. The Mallorcan goalkeeper has kept her spot without question, leaving Roebuck in the background.

| Europa Press

The lack of minutes has been a constant problem for the Englishwoman. Her adaptation wasn't easy, and the internal competition has turned out to be tougher than expected. Despite having a contract for one more year, the situation is leading both parties to consider a change.

A possible return to the Women's Super League

According to the newspaper Sport, Roebuck would be open to leaving Barça after just one season. Her most likely destination is the English Women's Super League, where she already stood out previously.

Returning to the WSL would allow her to play more minutes and compete again at the highest level. In addition, she could reunite with familiar opponents, such as Arsenal, current Champions League champion that eliminated Barça in the final.

This possible departure is also viewed favorably by Barça. The club respects the decision and is willing to facilitate an amicable farewell. This way, Roebuck could regain rhythm and prominence in a league she knows well.

Another option for the blaugrana goal

Ellie Roebuck's departure would mean a change in the blaugrana goal. However, Cata Coll has proven to be a reliable and secure goalkeeper throughout the campaign. Pere Romeu's trust in her has been absolute.

Barça also has Gemma Font, a solid option to cover the goal if it were necessary to replace Cata Coll.