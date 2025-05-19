Pep Guardiola triggers the domino effect: City, Barça, Liverpool, and Bayern involved

Pep Guardiola faces a decisive summer at Manchester City. The season has been far from perfect and the change of cycle is evident. City is sixth in the Premier League, 18 points behind the leader, and with only a three-point margin (they have one game less) to access European competitions.

In this scenario, Pep Guardiola, who renewed a few months ago, will have to juggle in the market. His goal is to strengthen several positions and give the squad a makeover. Therefore, he is shaping up to be the great agitator of the next transfer market.

Pep Guardiola has a clear goal

Among the many ideas he handles, Pep Guardiola has a favorite to start City's reconstruction: Dani Olmo. The Spanish attacking midfielder has excelled at Barça, but he is not untouchable in the culé squad due to his constant injuries. Thus, the culé board could consider his departure if an offer in line with his talent arrives.

Although it seems complicated, if it finally materializes, Dani Olmo's signing by Manchester City could trigger chain movements. The possible departure of the '20' from FC Barcelona would cause a domino effect among the greats of Europe. Barça would see an opportunity to strengthen other positions with the income caused.

Barça, Bayern, and Liverpool suffer the consequences

If Dani Olmo ends up leaving, Barça could go for Florian Wirtz, a young talent from Leverkusen. This signing would be an important bet for the future of the Catalan club. However, it is not a simple move, as Liverpool and Bayern are also keeping an eye on Wirtz.

However, if Wirtz ends up at Barça, Liverpool and Bayern would not sit idly by. Both teams could seek to counterattack with their own moves to strengthen their squads. Among their targets, Frenkie de Jong appears as one of the most desired names.

Frenkie de Jong, key piece in the market

Frenkie de Jong is also not untouchable for Barça, which fuels speculation. His possible departure to Liverpool or Bayern would open a new chapter in this domino effect. The situation of Pep Guardiola, Dani Olmo, Florian Wirtz, and De Jong keeps all European soccer lovers on edge.

Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be the main attraction of the market. His decisions will have a direct impact on Barça and other major clubs like Liverpool and Bayern. The summer of 2025 promises a hectic transfer market, with unpredictable moves.