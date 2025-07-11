Pep Guardiola solves Barça's big problem: Flick's outcast heads to City

Pep Guardiola is in the midst of a full restructuring of Manchester City after a frankly disappointing last campaign. The English side were eliminated from the Champions League at the first hurdle and struggled enormously in the domestic championship to reach privileged positions. The consequences of such a disastrous season have led Guardiola to want to thoroughly renew his squad.

Last January, Manchester City made an unprecedented outlay with the signings of footballers such as Nico González, Omar Marmoush, and Khusanov. However, these signings haven't been enough for Pep Guardiola, who's asked for more. Reijnders and the Frenchman Cherki are the two new faces this summer.

They won't be the only ones, since Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing in a new goalkeeper who can improve on Ederson's performances. In this regard, Pep has turned his attention to Barça, where Ter Stegen is going through a complicated situation. With the signing of the Catalan Joan García, the German goalkeeper is on his way out and Manchester City could be his destination.

Ter Stegen's future

With Szczesny's renewal, Ter Stegen's fate in the culé squad is sealed. For now, Galatasaray and Manchester City are the most likely destinations for the German goalkeeper, although Pep Guardiola's side have the advantage. The veteran shot-stopper has attracted Pep Guardiola's interest.

With years of experience at the European elite and a playing style that fits the English side's approach, Ter Stegen could be set for a change of scenery. Pep Guardiola could be Barça's great ally and put an end to the goalkeeping problem. The Santpedor coach is willing to welcome Ter Stegen to his squad if the conditions are favorable for City.

Guardiola demands the signing of Ter Stegen

It's no secret: Manchester City are preparing a major change for their goalkeeping position ahead of next season. Ederson, the current goalkeeper for the English side, raises serious doubts: his grave mistakes have cost City important points. His current poor performance raises the option of looking for another goalkeeper who can provide the team with security and confidence.

Guardiola has long since started scouring the market in search of the ideal profile to fit his playing scheme. Good footwork, solidity between the posts, and the personality to lead the team, in that context, the figure of Ter Stegen emerges. The German's departure suits both Barça and the goalkeeper, who needs to play regularly, and Guardiola can offer him a perfect way out.