Eric García, one of Barça's revelations this season, has sent a clear and direct message to Deco, the club's sporting director. After an uncertain start to the season, the Catalan center-back has shown his versatility and commitment, earning a place in the starting eleven under Hansi Flick's direction. His versatility has been key for the German coach, who has used him in various positions, from center-back to defensive pivot and right-back.

An unexpected turn in sports planning thanks to Eric García

Eric García's versatility has caused a change in Barça's transfer plans for the next season. Deco had identified the need to strengthen several positions, including right-back and center-back, but Eric's performance has questioned the urgency of these additions. His ability to adapt to different roles has allowed the club to reconsider its priorities and allocate resources to other areas, such as the forward line.

As he showed against Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Eric García has decided to speak on the field and make it clear that, right now, Deco shouldn't rush. It is true that Barça is looking for a backup for Koundé, but the Martorell native has proven to be willing to take on that responsibility. This proactive attitude and commitment to the team have been positively valued by the sporting director, who recognizes the importance of having versatile and committed players.

Neither Ratiu nor Frimpong, Eric García

Eric García's good performance on the right flank of the culé defense has had a significant impact on Barça's sports planning. On one hand, Deco won't have to spend money on a new full-back. Meanwhile, as a consequence of the above, the club can focus on strengthening other areas that require attention, such as the forward line.

This strategic approach shows Barça's ability to adapt to circumstances and optimize its resources efficiently. Thanks to Eric García, another product of La Masia, Deco will be able to focus his attention on another of Flick's requests. Now, the new priority is to find a winger to replace Lamine and Raphinha.

Eric García's attitude reflects maturity and leadership, which are essential qualities in an elite team with values like Barça. His willingness to take on responsibilities and his direct communication with Deco are examples of his commitment to Barça. This behavior not only strengthens his position in the team but also contributes to the club's collective success.