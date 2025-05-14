It is not official yet, but Xabi Alonso, the Spanish coach, is already working as the new coach of Madrid for a few days now. Xabi Alonso has several signings planned, but he already knows that one of them will be impossible: Barça steals it and Hansi Flick already has a new defensive pivot. Finally, Martín Zubimendi has not been chosen: the midfielder from Real Sociedad has other plans, so Barça had to act de facto.

Barça, close to being the League champion, considers the season closed and is already focusing on the transfer market. Laporta's objective is very clear and defined: he counts on Marc Bernal, but also on a pivot that was agreed with Xabi Alonso's Madrid. Strengthening the midfield is the great challenge for Joan Laporta, who already knows that Xabi Alonso will suffer a major setback: Barça confirms the signing of the year.

Barça knows that the arrival of Xabi Alonso to Madrid requires making some extraordinary efforts. One of them involves stopping Real Madrid's signings, which included a pivot similar to Marc Bernal and Martín Zubimendi and who will finally be culer.

Xabi Alonso confirms the disaster: his dream signing goes to Barça

FC Barcelona remains alert to La Masia, the academy where future talent is developed for Barça. This season, the arrival of Hansi Flick has made players like Marc Casadó become important in the culer team. Also, others like Marc Bernal have contributed their bit with great performances that force them to be considered.

However, Barça, which counts on Marc Bernal, also has its sights set on another pivot who promises to be spectacular. We are talking about a defensive midfielder of the caliber of Martín Zubimendi or Marc Bernal and who, if things don't go wrong, will lead Barça in the future: Xabi Alonso and Madrid know it.

Neither Marc Bernal nor Martín Zubimendi: Barça already steals a new pivot from Xabi Alonso

Despite the great level offered by Marc Bernal, Flick arrived in Barcelona with a clear objective: sign Kimmich or Zubimendi to start building his new project. However, the economic difficulties faced by the culer club prevented reaching an agreement.

Neither Joshua Kimmich nor Martín Zubimendi could come to Barça last summer and, looking ahead to 2025, they won't either. However, Barça makes the theft of the century official: goodbye to Madrid, the trendy pivot signs for Barça to compete with Bernal and make Martín Zubimendi forgotten.

Xabi Alonso wanted to count on Daniel Fernández, a midfielder from Tenerife, but he already knows that he will sign for Barça. The midfielder, who can act as a defensive pivot, is 17 years old and will join Barça to be part of the Barcelona reserve team. The club's idea is for him to do the preseason with Flick: Barça steals him from Xabi Alonso, already confirmed.