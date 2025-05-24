Neither Gavi nor Fermín, Hansi Flick dreams of Europe's best '10': 'Only if Nike...'

Hansi Flick has shown this season to have been the best possible signing for Barça, his arrival has been crucial to lift a sunken locker room. After the poor results under Xavi Hernández's era, Flick has been responsible for restoring excitement to the entity at all levels. The German coach wants more and is aware that to compete for the Champions League he needs the best in the world on his team.

Hansi Flick allows himself to dream of a great signing, it's about an attacking midfielder discarded by Manchester City and would give the team an extra quality boost. In the last few hours, the future of the German Florian Wirtz has taken a U-turn that places him closer to Camp Nou. However, for his signing to become a reality, a series of somewhat special conditions will have to be met.

Guardiola's City had an agreement with the attacking midfielder but the 250M that his signing costs in total has caused a change of plans. Wirtz has been discarded and now his future is a complete mystery. Flick considers him a generational talent but his signing would only be possible if Nike ends up contributing a considerable amount and, at the same time, several departures occur.

Florian Wirtz's future

The big question today is to know where Wirtz will end up playing next season, he won't lack offers. The German player has his days numbered at Bayern Leverkusen although his destination is still a mystery. Differential as he is from three-quarters forward, he is a complete threat when he has the ball glued to his foot.

| Europa Press

This season, in 45 matches, he has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists, numbers that make him one of the best in his position. His cycle in Leverkusen has ended and he will say goodbye alongside Xabi Alonso. Leverkusen is aware that they won't be able to keep their star but they won't let him leave at any price.

Can Barça dream of Wirtz?

Although Barça has regained financial stability and operates within the 1:1 rule, a 250M signing would force Araújo and De Jong to leave. Not only them but also Fermín, Gavi, or Dani Olmo who occupy his same position. It doesn't seem like an easy operation at all, quite the opposite.

Facing the signing of Leverkusen's star is very costly since between signing and contract it could exceed 250M. Without City or Madrid, the best positioned currently would be Bayern Munich and Barça. A real challenge for Joan Laporta, we will have to be alert to the next market movements and the departures that end up occurring in the blaugrana ranks.