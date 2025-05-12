Pedri reveals the truth about Tchouaméni's penalty: 'The referee told me that...'

FC Barcelona achieved a crucial victory against Madrid by 4 to 3 in a Clásico full of controversial actions. The match couldn't have started worse for the Catalans, with two goals from Mbappé in 20 minutes that brought back ghosts from the past. However, Pedri and his teammates showed their pride and achieved an epic comeback that further strengthens their aspirations for the LaLiga title.

| Europa Press

Pedri and Hernández Hernández, protagonists of the Clásico

Pedri was, without a doubt, one of the protagonists of the Clásico: although he neither scored nor assisted, his performance was decisive, proving once again why he is the best in the world. Always well-positioned, with the ability to read the game and dictate the pace, Barça's "8" led the culé midfield and was key to the comeback. However, his brilliant performance was almost overshadowed by the refereeing decisions of Hernández Hernández.

The referee of the match was not accurate at all, and made several mistakes that raised complaints from Barça players. The most notable was a clear penalty that he didn't call after obvious handball by Tchouaméni inside the area.

In a play where Ferran Torres shot at goal, the Frenchman from Real Madrid intercepted the ball with his hand, preventing what seemed to be a certain goal. However, to the surprise of almost everyone, Hernández Hernández did not call the foul despite reviewing it on the VAR monitor.

Pedri talks about Tchouaméni's penalty

After the final whistle, Pedri spoke to the media and did not hesitate to give his opinion on the refereeing performance: "There are plays that I haven't understood. I asked Hernández Hernández for explanations, and he told me we would talk inside later, but I couldn't see it. I think Tchouaméni's penalty is clear and a sending-off", commented the Canary Islander.

Pedri continued to show his indignation about the controversy. "These are things that won't be talked about much today, but I think it should be said clearly: for me, it was a penalty". These statements reflect the frustration of the culé fans, as a decision like this could have changed the course of the match.

Pedri's analysis of Tchouaméni's penalty is direct and clear. For him, there is no doubt that it was a clear play, even a sending-off, given the intention and position of the Madrid player. The intervention of VAR could have helped correct the error, but Hernández Hernández refused, provoking many reactions to his controversial performance.