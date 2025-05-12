Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, popularly known as Hernández Hernández, was the referee in charge of officiating the League Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid. Hernández Hernández was not only a protagonist in the lead-up to the clash, but he was also a key figure in the match due to his negligent errors, which severely harmed Barça. The Canarian referee, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, was not at all accurate and lost control of the duel on several occasions, which has led to serious consequences.

The CTA considers that Hernández Hernández made mistakes in several controversial plays, but the clearest one was the one involving Fermín López, a player who scored a decisive goal that was disallowed. Besides this action, which enraged the more than 50,000 culers gathered in Montjuïc, Hernández Hernández also missed a blatant handball by Aurélien Tchouaméni. All of Barça was surprised by the refereeing, but the CTA had not yet had the last word.

[IMAGE]{1011664}[/IMAGE]

After the controversy, Barça exploded internally against Hernández Hernández and the RFEF referee will receive a severe punishment that has already been confirmed. In fact, this punishment has already been made official in "petit comité," although the main referee of the match between Barça and Real Madrid is already well aware of it.

Breaking news: Hernández Hernández receives a brutal punishment after the Barça-Madrid Clásico

If the refereeing controversy was already present before the Clásico between Barça and Madrid, it has intensified even more after the match, which leaves Barça on the verge of becoming champion. Hernández Hernández performed poorly and Barça has quickly filed a formal complaint, especially due to the demands of players and fans.

The response from the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has been exemplary this time: Hernández Hernández receives a brutal punishment after his poor performance in the League Clásico. Additionally, the CTA will also punish Martínez Munuera, the VAR referee who was involved in the famous "thank goodness" after disallowing a legal Barça goal from the VOR room.

Hernández Hernández and Martínez Munuera receive a brutal punishment from the CTA: "Nobody expected it"

The CTA is very angry with the refereeing team that officiated the League Clásico. They were asked for discretion, and that is precisely what they lacked: a desire for prominence and a clear interest in Real Madrid, which, by losing, says goodbye to the league title.

The CTA's response to the mismanagement by Hernández Hernández has been clear and forceful. Hernández Hernández will not officiate any match in this upcoming matchday 36 of LaLiga EA Sports. Now that the teams are playing for high stakes, the CTA has sent Hernández Hernández to the fridge: he will be in the VAR during the match between Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid.

However, this is not all; there is more punishment. The CTA considers that the errors of Hernández Hernández and Martínez Munuera are serious, so they plan to meet with them to discuss further penalties. They believe that the most serious error was committed by Martínez Munuera, from the VAR, by calling Hernández Hernández to disallow Fermín's goal for a previous accidental, non-punishable handball.