Pedri Reveals What Hansi Flick Told Him Upon Arriving at Barça: 'you Have To...'

Pedri González, Barça's talented midfielder, has experienced a remarkable transformation in his performance this season. In the previous campaign, under Xavi Hernández's management, injuries were a constant in his career. These frequent absences prevented him from maintaining continuity in the game and showcasing his full potential on the field.

When he managed to be available, his performance didn't meet expectations. He was often seen physically fatigued, which limited his ability to influence the game. This situation caused concern both in the coaching staff and among the fans.

The Arrival of Hansi Flick and Pedri's Resurgence

With the arrival of Hansi Flick to Barça's bench, Pedri's situation took a positive turn. The German coach implemented significant changes that benefited the young Canary Islander. Since then, Pedri has established himself as the leader of the new Catalan project.

His performances have been outstanding, standing out in every match. So far this season, he has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists, figures that reflect his influence in Hansi Flick's scheme. His vision of the game and ability to connect lines have been essential for the team.

The Work Behind the Recovery

This resurgence is not the result of chance. Behind Pedri's improvement is meticulous work and deep changes in his routine. He has focused on aspects such as nutrition, adopting a more balanced diet suited to his needs.

Additionally, he has adjusted his physical load, incorporating specific training to strengthen his endurance and prevent injuries. These modifications have allowed him to recover his best version and perform at the highest level.

Hansi Flick's Words Upon His Arrival

Upon joining Barça, Hansi Flick had a key conversation with Pedri. According to the player himself, the coach told him: "You have to dominate the midfield and take care of every detail". These words resonated with Pedri, who became aware of the importance of these aspects.

Discipline and focus on details have been pillars in Hansi Flick's philosophy. His meticulous approach has positively influenced the squad, and Pedri is a clear example of this.

Renewal and His Future at Barça

Recently, Pedri has renewed his contract with Barça until 2030, ensuring his continuity at the club. This extension reflects the mutual trust between the player and the institution. At just 22 years old, Pedri promises to be Barça's emblem for a long time.