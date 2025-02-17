Neither Betis Nor Sevilla Nor Barça: Ansu Fati Already Has a New Team, He's Going to Germany

Ansu Fati, one of the brightest prospects to emerge from La Masia, debuted with Barça's first team at 16 years old. His talent and goal-scoring ability earned him comparisons to Lionel Messi, generating great expectations among the culé fans.

However, in recent seasons, Ansu has faced significant challenges. Recurrent injuries have undermined his continuity and confidence on the field. Although he is currently physically recovered, he hasn't managed to regain his previous level.

Ansu Fati's Current Situation at Barça

Under the direction of Hansi Flick, Ansu Fati has seen his participation reduced to a minimum. He has been left out of the latest call-ups, accumulating only 186 minutes of play this season. This lack of opportunities has caused uncertainty about his future at the Catalan club, which can't afford to pay his high salary for him to be in the stands match after match.

Despite being in full physical form, Ansu hasn't had the confidence of the German coach. This situation has led the player and his entourage to consider options outside Barça to revitalize his career.

Rejected Offers and New Opportunities

In the transfer market, Ansu Fati has received proposals from clubs like Sevilla, Betis, Porto, and Fenerbahçe. However, all these offers were declined, as the player was looking for a project that would guarantee him minutes and a conducive environment for his development.

Recently, interest has emerged from Borussia Dortmund. The German club, known for its ability to develop young talents, sees in Ansu Fati an opportunity to strengthen its attack. This proposal has caught the attention of the player and his entourage.

Borussia Dortmund: An Ideal Environment for Ansu Fati

Borussia Dortmund has stood out for providing opportunities to young prospects in an environment with less pressure than other European leagues. Players like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham flourished at Signal Iduna Park before making the leap to elite clubs.

For Ansu Fati, joining Dortmund could be the ideal platform to regain his confidence and prove his worth in European football. The German team's offensive playing style and focus on developing young players make it an attractive destination.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, negotiations between Barça and Borussia Dortmund could intensify next summer market. Ansu Fati is looking for a project that allows him to have continuity and regain the level he showed at the beginning. We'll see what happens.