Vinícius Júnior and Raúl Asencio are two of the names that occupy the most current hours in Real Madrid's key news. The Brazilian forward is making headlines for his possible move to Arabia, while Asencio is in the spotlight for his great performances on the field, especially in the Champions League. Although Madrid seems to be regaining form, Barça returns with full force and seeks offensive solutions in the transfer market: new Vinícius Júnior, Asencio is warned.

Barça already wanted to acquire the services of Vinícius Júnior a few seasons ago, but Real Madrid's offer was better, and the whites took the current 'The Best'. Vinícius Júnior is negotiating with Arabia, and Real Madrid is considering a possible sale, while Barça is already sending a clear warning to Raúl Asencio by signing Vini's heir. Joan Laporta wants to make a big statement and knows that the best way to do it is by signing talent in this summer's transfer market: everything is ready.

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has returned to 1:1 and is set to enter the summer transfer market to sign offensive talent that will elevate the current level. After securing the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, Barça has already moved on to the next challenge, which involves signing the new Vinícius Júnior, who would already be fully confirmed. Barça is preparing to finalize or, better yet, complete the big market bomb: a massive warning for Raúl Asencio, he will have trouble stopping the new Vinícius Júnior who will be a culer.

Direct Warning to Raúl Asencio, the New Vinícius Júnior Will Sign for Barça This Summer: "A bomb News Is Coming..."

Joan Laporta wants to sign during this same summer's transfer market, and the departures of players like Ansu Fati or Frenkie de Jong would help to have more budget and leeway. While it is true that Barça is looking for a center forward to replace Lewandowski, Joan Laporta has prioritized the arrival of a left winger: he is identical to Vinícius Júnior. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has already authorized an operation that, barring a radical turn, will put Raúl Asencio, the trending center-back in Spanish football who shines in Madrid, in trouble.

Barça has always scouted the Brazilian transfer market, but it hasn't been able to succeed in recent operations. One of these is Vitor Roque, who will most likely return to Brazil to compete again in the national league. Joan Laporta, guided by Deco, doesn't give up and has set his sights on the new Vinícius Júnior: a clear and direct warning for Raúl Asencio.

Better Than Vinícius Júnior, No One Expected This Barça Signing: Warning to Raúl Asencio

Barça is not in a position to celebrate financially, but it has overcome some conflicts and, therefore, will have room to sign and register in Javier Tebas's LaLiga. Joan Laporta doesn't want to wait any longer and, in fact, has already closed the arrival of the new Vinícius Júnior, who will be a culer during this summer's transfer market, unless there is an unexpected turn. Barça needs to return to form this season, and Joan Laporta has decided to make an effort right now: the new Vinícius Júnior is already close to being official.

While Madrid fears a possible departure of Vinícius Júnior to Arabia, Barça is already preparing to sign its new starting left winger. Joan Laporta trusts Deco, but his more presidential side has led him to close, almost individually, the signing of the new Vinícius Júnior. As we have been reporting, Barça will not wait any longer and will close, for now, the arrival of the new Vinícius Júnior, who will become a regular in Hansi Flick's line-ups.

It is clear that Barça will not sign Vinícius Júnior, but it has closed the arrival of a player who could compete at the same level as the Brazilian from Real Madrid. This player is none other than Wesley Vinícius França Lima, a 21-year-old Flamengo player who can play as a winger and a wing-back. 'Diario SPORT' reported Barça's interest, and 'e-Notícies' can confirm that Barça wants to finalize the signing: a new warning for Raúl Asencio, Barça closes an unexpected signing.