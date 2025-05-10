Pedri knocks Frenkie de Jong out, he tells Flick: 'I Prefer to Play with...'

If there is a player who is shining in a special way in this Barça team, it is none other than the Canary Islander Pedri. The midfielder is having the best season since his arrival at Barça, and there are several reasons why Pedri shines in Hansi Flick's scheme. His new position on the field, the change of role within the team's leadership, the new way of training, and the number of matches he plays.

Despite his age, at just 22 years old, Pedri has become one of the undisputed leaders of this team. The Canary Islander has become the beacon of Barça in the midfield, all the balls go through him, Pedri brings fluidity, quality, and sensibility to the ball circulation. The Canary Islander also stands out when it comes to delivering the final pass and recovering balls when the team has lost possession.

At Barça, they are aware that it is not so easy to find a player of Pedri's level, and that is why the priority in January has been his renewal. The Tenerife native has a contract in force until June 2030 and is expected to be the cornerstone of a young, promising, and high-quality team. The Canary Islander has met Flick's expectations of taking a step forward as the one in charge of directing the team's play.

Pedri's dance partner in the culé midfield

Frenkie De Jong is the one tasked with accompanying Pedri in the double pivot in the absence of Marc Casadó due to injury. The Dutchman's characteristics in the game are similar to Barça's "8" but he is not reaching the necessary level to be an undisputed starter. Although Frenkie has improved his level with Flick, it is evident that his profile is not the right one.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Pedri knows it, as on many occasions, he has to be the one to recover possession when that task belongs to the defensive pivot. Pedri, being aware of the latest information surrounding the team, has requested a change. Specifically, due to his style and characteristics of play, he prefers to play with Marc Casadó rather than De Jong, with Casadó Pedri doesn't need to run as much since the La Masia player covers a lot of ground.

The perfect pair

Marc Casadó has been one of the revelations of this Barça, with the absence of Marc Bernal due to his serious injury, Casadó has been one of the regulars in the midfield. With the arrival of De Jong, after his injury, Casadó lost some prominence. His subsequent injury caused the Dutchman to definitively form a pair with Pedri in the midfield.

The truth is that this Barça has lost defensive solidity in the midfield, with Frenkie there are and more spaces are created. Marc Casadó is characterized by covering a lot of ground, he is a great ball recoverer and is distinguished by his clarity in the game. We will see what decision Flick makes in tomorrow's Clásico, Casadó is recovered and could start to help Pedri.