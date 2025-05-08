Mapi León regrets the latest news about Women's Barça: She is left alone

Women's Barça is experiencing a season of intense emotions. With La Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, and the Champions League in sight, Pere Romeu's team is in the midst of a fight to make history once again.

While the players focus on the decisive matches, the management is resolving several issues that could shape the club's future. One of the main concerns is the future of some players whose contracts end at the season's conclusion.

The uncertainty of contract renewals

Irene Paredes, the team captain, is an essential pillar both on and off the field. Despite her experience and maturity, her contract expires this summer, which has led to several rumors about her future.

However, the footballer has made it clear that her desire is to stay at Barça, and the renewal seems to be close. The stability that Paredes provides is undeniable, and her continuity would be a relief for the coaching staff and her teammates.

Ingrid Engen's situation: Is it the end of her time at Barça?

Ingrid Engen was one of the players who caused the most expectations upon arriving at Barça. The Norwegian footballer, talented and with great potential, came to add quality to the midfield and options in defense.

However, her adaptation to the club has not been easy. Despite her skill, Pere Romeu has preferred to field other players, limiting Engen's opportunities.

The main problem for Engen is the lack of playing time. In the midfield, the competition is fierce, and in defense, the undisputed Mapi León and Irene Paredes occupy the central positions. The Norwegian footballer has seen her role in the team limited, which has raised doubts about her continuity at the club.

Rumors about her departure have grown, and according to 3Cat, everything indicates that Ingrid Engen will leave Barça at the end of the season. Olympique de Lyon is interested in signing her, which could end her time at Barça.

The arrival of Laia Aleixandri: More competition for Engen?

The addition of Laia Aleixandri to Barça has further complicated Ingrid Engen's situation. Aleixandri, coming from Manchester City, is a versatile player who can perform both in defense and midfield.

With her arrival, the competition for the players in the squad has intensified, especially for Engen, who was already struggling to earn a spot in the starting eleven.

Aleixandri brings a high level of quality and versatility, allowing her to be a key piece in Pere Romeu's strategy. Her arrival has created a new challenge for footballers like Engen, who see their opportunities further reduced.