Pedri, midfielder for Barça who was developed at UD Las Palmas, has become one of the main pillars of Hansi Flick's team. Pedri hasn't just earned stripes on the field, he's also become a heavyweight in the culer locker room, where the younger players admire and respect him. Barça, as is evident, believes Pedri will be essential and, therefore, they need to surround him with talent: the Canary Islander has given the green light to Joan Laporta's latest signing.

Barça continues to study the transfer market and does so with the challenge of securing a reliable left winger. Ademola Lookman, just like Marcus Rashford or Luis Díaz, is on the table, but Barça, guided by Pedri, has secured an even better signing for this summer. Barça already confirms it: Pedri gives the final green light and FC Barcelona completes the signing of this winger until 2029, all confirmed.

Pedri has become one of the essential pillars of FC Barcelona under the direction of Hansi Flick. His ability to control the pace of the game, his vision on the field, and his skill at linking up with his teammates have been key to the team's success this season. The Canary Islander has evolved into the leader of FC Barcelona's midfield and, now, he's also playing a key role in the offices: Barça is moving on from Ademola Lookman.

Pedri gives his green light, he's better than Ademola Lookman: he's already signed with Barça until 2029

Ademola Lookman, winger for Atalanta, was rumored to sign for Barça a few days ago. The Nigerian forward is an option to strengthen Barça's left flank, especially because his price is lower than Luis Díaz's. Lookman was close to starting negotiations with Barça, but the culer club has moved on from the Nigeria international after talking with Pedri: they have another, much better signing.

Pedri is aware that the Catalan club needs to find a replacement for Raphinha, who can't play every three days. However, before spending large sums of money in the summer market, Deco and Hansi Flick have decided to prioritize another option. Specifically, the idea from the culer board has been promoted by a Pedri who's already given his green light: goodbye Ademola Lookman, Barça secures a better signing until 2029.

Barça moves on from Ademola Lookman and secures the signing of Pedri's great friend

Ademola Lookman, valued at €60 million, won't sign for Barça, since Joan Laporta has let Pedri guide him. The Canary Island midfielder prefers that another winger be signed and FC Barcelona has taken his opinion very seriously: signing secured until 2029.

Barça says goodbye to Ademola Lookman, but secures the signing of one of Pedri's great friends. This is Ferran Torres, Pedri's best friend in the culer locker room, who will renew with FC Barcelona in the coming weeks.

The Valencian forward will extend his contract until 2029, which means he'll remain part of Barça's project for several more years. It's not official yet, but it will be soon: it will allow Barça to finally cancel the signing of Ademola Lookman, the Atalanta forward.