Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, better known as De Burgos Bengoetxea, was the referee of the Copa del Rey final held in Seville between Barça and Real Madrid. The referee, from the Biscayan committee and with years of experience in the First Division, was not very accurate during the Clásico and will now receive a severe punishment from the Spanish CTA. De Burgos Bengoetxea, 39 years old, is highly regarded by the CTA, but his final was not good and will have immediate consequences.

The Clásico Between Barça and Real Madrid Was Marked by Controversy born from the pre-match press conference. Neither Flick nor Ancelotti were the protagonists: the show was set up and formed by the refereeing team. Before the Copa del Rey final, De Burgos Bengoetxea and González Fuertes spoke about the refereeing situation in Spain, which caused Madrid to explode.

[IMAGE]{831466}[/IMAGE]

Real Madrid TV's work was harshly criticized, something that "wasn't appropriate and caused debate," according to the white club. The RFEF and the CTA did not approve of the words of both referees mentioned earlier (main and VAR), but they viewed the refereeing team's performance in the final even worse. There were many errors, especially in the areas, and consequently, De Burgos Bengoetxea will receive a severe punishment already confirmed.

Breaking News: De Burgos Bengoetxea Receives a Severe Punishment After the Copa Clásico

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea is one of the referees who is highly regarded in the CTA, but he was not 'sharp' in the Copa final between Barça and Real Madrid. According to the CTA, the Biscayan referee failed in important actions and erred in assessing possible penalties favorable to Barça. He might have been pressured by Real Madrid, but the truth is he showed personality in many moments of the game, so it points more to very avoidable human errors.

De Burgos Bengoetxea was not supposed to referee the Copa del Rey Clásico, but Soto Grado, the initially chosen referee, had some disputes with Medina Cantalejo days before the match. Soto Grado was left without a final and De Burgos Bengoetxea was chosen, although refereeing the Clásico has harmed him more than helped him.

The CTA Is Clear: Immediate Punishment for De Burgos Bengoetxea

The CTA Considers That De Burgos Bengoetxea Made Several Clear Mistakes, so the Basque referee will be punished. One of these mistakes was the uncalled penalty on Ferran Torres in the final stretch of the match, which would have been decisive for the outcome of the cup match. Additionally, De Burgos Bengoetxea was also not accurate with the yellow cards and with another dispute over Cubarsí that should have been called as a penalty.

With all this, the CTA has decided to punish De Burgos Bengoetxea, who in the pre-match was affected by the criticism and insults from clubs like Madrid. The RFEF's designations for matchday 34 of LaLiga EA Sports have not yet been released, but 'e-Notícies' can report that De Burgos Bengoetxea will be sent to the fridge. The Basque will not referee, and if he does, he will be in charge of refereeing a 'low-voltage' match.