Hansi Flick's Arrival in Barça's Locker Room Has Completely Revolutionized the Team's Style of Play. FC Barcelona has once again stood out for their high pressure and impeccable ball distribution. Additionally, other strategic aspects like the offside work deserve special mention: something like this hadn't been seen even in the club's best moments.

This last point is almost exclusively due to the defensive line, which is forced to act almost 54.7 yd. (50 meters) from their goal. If there's one footballer who particularly stands out in this art, it's Pau Cubarsí. Despite his extreme youth, at just 18 years old, he has become one of the best center-backs in the world, and he plays as if he has been in the elite for a decade.

Pau Cubarsí has become the great jewel of La Masia, and Barça is delighted with the young center-back. His performance in the Copa del Rey final is a true testament to what he is capable of. His ball distribution is simply masterful, and his defensive work and performance are on par with the best.

Pau Cubarsí Stands Alone Against the Danger

As soon as Pau Cubarsí reached adulthood, Joan Laporta and the sports management proceeded to renew the youth player's contract. The club improved his financial conditions and extended his contract until 2029, setting a clause of 500 million. His ability to anticipate, his calmness under pressure, and his tactical intelligence make Cubarsí one of the best center-backs in current soccer.

However, it's clear that Pau Cubarsí needs a partner who is at his level. This season, his assistant has been Iñigo Martínez, but despite his great performance, Deco is already looking for his replacement: we can't forget that he is already 33 years old. On the other hand, Ronald Araújo doesn't convince, and Eric García seems not to have the sufficient level to be an undisputed starter in this Barça.

Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text that you would like translated?'s Signing

In such a scenario, Deco seemed to have secured the signing of Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text that you would like translated?. Barça had an agreement with the German defender from Leverkusen, but Laporta still hasn't given the green light to the definitive signing. In such a scenario, I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text that you would like translated? has grown tired of waiting and would be negotiating with Inter Milan for his signing this summer.

Simone Inzaghi has requested to add a new center-back to the team, and the current Leverkusen center-back is a highly valued piece. Barça's economic situation may end up complicating the signing of the international center-back due to financial fair play. Inter Milan is strongly positioned for Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text that you would like translated?, who was poised to be the ideal partner for Pau Cubarsí at Barça.