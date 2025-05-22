Pau Cubarsí finds out the truth too late: Madrid has stolen him from Barça

La Masia has played an essential role in this season's successes and Pau Cubarsí is the perfect example of this. The young center-back broke into the soccer elite as a teenager thanks to Xavi. The Terrassa coach made him debut in the First Division, and the youth player replied to the trust in a spectacular way.

This season, under Hansi Flick's orders, Pau Cubarsí has fully exploded and definitively settled into the starting eleven. He has become an idol for the Barça fans due to his dedication, passion, and quality. The one from La Masia has not only settled in the center of the defense but has also become the absolute leader of the defensive area.

| Europa Press

Pau Cubarsí has achieved what seemed impossible a few months ago, ending up benching and relegating Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan is currently light-years away from the Barça youth player as well as from his partner in the central axis, Iñigo Martínez. The Basque center-back has completed a good season, but at 34 years old, he won't be able to play forever.

Thanks to his magnificent positioning, his quickness to intercept, and his great solidity, Pau Cubarsí has become one of the best center-backs in the world. It is for this reason that, for months, Barça has been looking for a promising signing to accompany Cubarsí. Unfortunately for the interests of the Catalan club, the ideal candidate, Dean Huijsen, has dropped off the list: he will play for Real Madrid.

Dean Huijsen could have been a Barça center-back alongside Pau Cubarsí

Real Madrid has moved quickly in the market: last Saturday, they confirmed the signing of Bournemouth's center-back, Dean Huijsen. The white team ended up paying the full clause, which amounts to almost 60 million euros. Huijsen, at 20 years old, becomes the first signing who will already be able to play in the World Cup that will start in a few days.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In its day, Barça was interested in signing Dean Huijsen, specifically when he was in Málaga's youth soccer. It was in 2021 when the sporting director, Jordi Cruyff, was considering the possibility of signing the center-back. Finally, the operation did not come to fruition, and he was signed by Juventus of Turin.

The meteoric career of Huijsen

The young white center-back has had a meteoric career after leaving Málaga in 2021. Juventus bet on his signing, although he was loaned out twice, and last summer, English Bournemouth bet on his incorporation. They paid 20 million to Juventus, and he has been the great revelation of the Premier this season.

He has played 34 matches, 2,710 minutes of play, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. A player of great class, with good ball distribution and complete dominance of aerial play thanks to his powerful physique. He is considered one of the center-backs with the most projection and has already debuted with Luis De la Fuente's Spanish national team.

Without a doubt, Dean Huijsen would have formed a perfect duo with Pau Cubarsí. Juventus paid half a million for Huijsen in 2021, Bournemouth paid 20 million last summer to Juve. Real Madrid has disbursed 60 "kilos," the business for the English team has been round, and the player's career meteoric and explosive.