Iñigo Martínez's future takes an unexpected turn: Laporta asks to repeat the meeting

Iñigo Martínez has become one of Hansi Flick's indispensable players. The experienced Basque center-back has formed one of the best center-back pairs in the world alongside Pau Cubarsí. At 34 years old, Iñigo has offered his best version to the surprise of many and has been a key piece in the solidity of the Barça defense throughout the season.

| Europa Press, FCB

This season he has ended up playing 46 matches, almost 4,000 minutes (3,657 minutes) of effective play, scoring 3 goals and assisting 6 times. Without a doubt, Iñigo Martínez has earned continuity, at least one more season, and that's why Laporta activated his renewal just a few months ago. The "5" was ending his contract this very summer, but the technical staff decided to renew it until June 2026.

However, now Iñigo Martínez's future could take a significant turn just a couple of months after his renewal. Surprisingly, Joan Laporta has changed his mind and has requested a new meeting to address the matter. His future may take an unexpected U-turn, and the renewal signed a couple of months ago would be invalidated.

Joan Laporta tells Iñigo Martínez: "We are going to..."

According to the newspaper Sport, Laporta has told Iñigo Martínez that the renewal signed last March will be forgotten. He is delighted with his performance and, because of this, believes he can still give more. That's why he will extend his contract again, now until 2027.

If Iñigo Martínez continues playing at the level he has shown, Laporta's decision will have been a complete success. Otherwise, the contract extension until 2027 could pose an economic problem for the club. Iñigo Martínez has become one of the leaders on the field and in the locker room, a reason that has led to his second renewal in just a few months.

Iñigo Martínez, the boss of the Barça defense

The Basque center-back has become the essential piece of the risky and effective containment system introduced by Hansi Flick. Iñigo Martínez has emerged as the piece that supports the defensive framework, his experience and leadership have been essential. His role entails enormous difficulty considering that Flick opts for a scheme that leaves the defense very exposed, but he has fulfilled it perfectly.

The basic instruction consists of placing the defenders practically on the halfway line. A modality that requires maximum concentration and coordination. The person responsible for directing this operation, which is often repeated in each match, has been Iñigo Martínez, a life insurance for Flick.