Joan Laporta signs off on Newcastle-Barça swap deal without hesitation: top signing

Joan Laporta has a key mission this summer for Barça. The goal is to keep the team's competitive level without major overhauls. To achieve this, making the right two or three signings will be essential.

The German coach, Hansi Flick, has requested specific additions to improve the team's overall performance. However, Joan Laporta has the final say. The Catalan president must decide whether to respond to Flick's requests or prioritize signings that are strategic for the long term.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick's request and Joan Laporta's response

Hansi Flick has requested the arrival of a winger who can bring dynamism and the ability to beat defenders. He trusts Lewandowski's continuity and performance, the Polish goal scorer. That's why he doesn't consider it urgent to bring in another center forward.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta isn't so sure that a wide player is what Barça needs. In fact, the president has a much more attractive option on the table to strengthen the attacking area. It's a possible swap deal with Newcastle that has surprised everyone.

The Newcastle-Barça swap: Joan Laporta knows the details

Newcastle knows Barça is interested in Alexander Isak, their starting striker. For this reason, they are asking for €120 million to let the Swede leave, an amount Joan Laporta has described as excessive. However, aiming to reach an agreement, the English side are willing to lower their demands if Fermín López is included in the deal.

Joan Laporta sees in this deal a unique opportunity. He believes Fermín's profile is already well covered in the squad. On the other hand, bringing in Alexander Isak could be very positive for the future, since Lewandowski is already 36 years old.

Joan Laporta backs Alexander Isak as the '9' of the future

The Barça president is convinced that Alexander Isak is the ideal '9' for Barça in the medium and long term. The player fits the play style the team wants to develop. In addition, his youth and quality make him an investment for the future.

| @alex_isak

Reducing the price from €120 million to €70 million by including Fermín López would be a key step to close the deal. Joan Laporta values this formula positively to balance the finances and strengthen the squad with Alexander Isak.

For now, the agreement is in the negotiation phase and many factors are at play. Joan Laporta is open to this possibility, but he is also considering other alternatives, since selling Fermín isn't a priority. The balance between what Hansi Flick requests and what is viable for the club will determine the outcome.