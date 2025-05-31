Fabrizio Romano confirms it, new partner for Pedri at Barça: 'He'll sign until 2029'

Fabrizio Romano has become the authoritative voice in the transfer market. The Italian, known for his exclusive access to negotiations, is followed by millions on social media. In recent months, his prominence around Barça has been decisive for learning the latest news from the Catalan club.

| @fabrizioromano

Fabrizio Romano, beyond sales and signings, has reported on Barça's most important contract renewals. Footballers like Pedri, Araújo, Gavi, Fermín López, or Raphinha have seen their new contracts confirmed thanks to his announcements. Now, he has revealed news that surprises and excites the fans: a new player will join the midfield with Pedri.

The importance of Pedri and the arrival of his new partner

Pedri is the key player in the Catalan midfield. His leadership and vision have made him the axis on which Barça relies. Now, after Fabrizio Romano's latest post, his work and performance could improve considerably.

| Europa Press

Yes, because the Italian journalist has just confirmed great news for Barça. Marc Bernal, Sergio Busquets's natural heir, will renew his contract until 2029. This is tremendously exciting news for the culé fans and for Pedri, who will have a top-level partner in midfield.

Marc Bernal's renewal will offer more tactical options to Hansi Flick. The young midfielder will bring freshness and talent, something essential for Barça, who are looking to establish themselves as a competitive team. The midfield will gain depth and quality, making it easier to manage efforts during competitions.

Marc Bernal, Flick's bet to strengthen the midfield alongside Pedri

Despite having suffered a major knee injury this season, the club keeps full trust in Marc Bernal. Flick, the coach, has shown he firmly believes in his qualities and his ability to contribute to the team. He believes he can help Pedri a lot in midfield.

Marc Bernal has been away from the first team for much of the season due to that injury. However, his renewal until 2029 is a clear sign that Barça are betting on his development. With this contract, the midfielder will keep growing and preparing to take on a leading role.

This renewal is a clear message of stability and trust. Barça want to take care of their young talents and boost their growth within the club. Marc Bernal thus joins an exciting project that has Pedri as its great star.