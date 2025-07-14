Pablo Torre asks for another Barça signing for Mallorca with his 'like' on Instagram

Pablo Torre has decided to seek a change of scenery after several seasons at Barça. He hasn't had the opportunities he desired even though his performance on the field has been very good considering how little he has played. That's why he has made the decision to leave the Catalan club and try his luck at Mallorca.

| Europa Press

After shining in the Second Division with Racing, Pablo Torre signed with FC Barcelona for 5 million euros. However, his adaptation to the Catalan club hasn't been easy at all. Despite his talent, the competition for a spot in the rotation has been fierce, which has ultimately led to his definitive departure to RCD Mallorca.

Pablo Torre requests more reinforcements for Mallorca

Mallorca will pay 5 million euros for Pablo Torre, the same amount Barça paid at the time. In addition, the Catalan club secures a right of first refusal and a 50% share of any future sale, which guarantees a possible profit if Pablo succeeds with the Balearic team. The agreement will be made official throughout today, but the Cantabrian attacking midfielder is already working for his new team.

Pablo Torre has shown his support for Mallorca's new project in a curious way. On Instagram, he gave a "like" to a post that showed a possible line-up for the Balearic team for next season. In that post, Pablo Torre appears as an attacking midfielder, but what was most surprising was the inclusion of Roony Bardghji, a young Swedish winger.

Pablo Torre wants to share the locker room with Roony Bardghji, Barça's new signing

Roony Bardghji, Barça's latest signing, appears in Mallorca's dream line-up as the right winger. He has just arrived in the Catalan capital from Copenhagen, but his future under Flick's orders is unclear. That's why it is likely the club will decide to loan him to Mallorca.

Pablo Torre's "like" on Instagram shows his support for the move. He is aware of Roony Bardghji's potential and supports his loan to Mallorca. This loan could be beneficial for both the player and Barça, since it will allow him to get more playing time in a competitive league.

Without a doubt, Pablo Torre is truly excited about the new chapter that is beginning for him. After leaving Barça, he could find his place at Mallorca. However, he isn't going to the Balearic Islands for a vacation: he wants to win and That's why he'd be delighted with the arrival of Roony Bardghji.