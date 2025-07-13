Florentino Pérez, deeply regretful, admits his mistake: he doesn't have the level for Real Madrid

The homegrown center-back from Real Madrid, Raúl Asencio, signed his new contract at the end of March, which ties him to the club until 2029. His release clause rises to €100M, and his salary will increase significantly in the coming seasons. According to Marca, the Canary Islander will earn €6.2M next season, and it could reach €9M in the final campaign.

In La Liga, he has played 23 matches this season, totaling 1,673 minutes (27 hr. 53 min.) of effective playing time, during which he has provided 2 assists. The Canary Islander is living a dream; in a matter of months, his life has taken a 360-degree turn. He went from playing in the reserve team to becoming a key piece of the first team.

With an opportunity that came due to injuries to starting players, Carlo Ancelotti had to turn to the young homegrown player. The Canary Islander has delivered, and in certain matches, his performances have been commendable, earning the coach's trust. The club's recognition has come in the form of a contract renewal and a significant improvement in his financial terms.

The renewal that makes him a superstar

Given his strong performances in La Liga and some Champions League matches, Real Madrid quickly reacted by offering him a multi-million contract. The defender's new contract is not just an extension in time; Asencio secures a privileged place in the Merengue project. According to Marca's reports, the homegrown player will become one of the highest-paid footballers in the squad.

| Canva Pro, Real Madrid

This contract not only has economic value but also symbolic significance. Raúl Asencio becomes part of the select group of footballers who represent the club's future. The new contract consolidates Asencio as an essential piece of the first team.

The Club World Cup damages Asencio's performance at Real Madrid

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is proving to be a more than complicated tournament for the Real Madrid center-back Raúl Asencio. Real Madrid's "35" has started a total of 3 matches and come on as a substitute in one, accumulating a number of mistakes that are hard to justify. In the semifinal against PSG, the center-back was again at fault in a glaring error in the 1-0.

In previous matches, he also had very unfortunate performances; against Al-Hilal, he conceded the penalty that allowed the Saudi team to equalize. Against Mexican side Pachuca, he was sent off in the 7th minute for a clumsy grab on the edge of the box. Florentino Pérez is beginning to seriously question whether his renewal with the superstar contract was a major mistake.