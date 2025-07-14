Bombshell! Rafael Leao sets 3 conditions to join Barça: 'The first is...'

Rafael Leao, the skillful and powerful winger from AC Milan, is Joan Laporta's favorite to complement Lamine, Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres. However, his signing won't be easy. For his arrival at Barça to become a reality, Laporta will have to meet a series of demands set by the Portuguese player.

Joan Laporta knows Rafael Leao is very good

Originally, Rafael Leao wasn't the first option, but he has quickly climbed the list of priorities. Nico Williams's rejection and Bayern Munich's supposed agreement with Luis Díaz have left Joan Laporta's favorite as the best quality-price option available for Barça. Now, the possibility of having Leao has become a key opportunity to strengthen the attacking area.

Rafael Leao is delighted with the idea of playing at Camp Nou. He knows his game could reach a higher level surrounded by the best in the world. Perhaps that's why, in recent days, his name has gained a lot of momentum, and it has been leaked that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already communicated the conditions the player is requesting.

The three conditions Rafael Leao has to sign for Barça

The conditions Rafael Leao is demanding to wear the FC Barcelona jersey are clear and must be met for the transfer to take place. The first demand from the Portuguese forward is a salary between 8 and 10 million euros per year, an amount Joan Laporta must consider if he wants to attract him.

Secondly, Rafael Leao wants to sign a long 6-year contract, a request motivated to defer his signing and avoid issues with Financial Fair Play regulations. This type of contract would guarantee the player the necessary stability at a club that, despite economic difficulties, remains one of the giants of Europe. The long contract would also be beneficial for both the player and Barça, which would need to amortize the investment gradually.

Lastly, Rafael Leao has requested not to include registration clauses in his contract. This means that, for the Portuguese player, signing with Barça will only happen if he is certain he can be registered in La Liga. This requirement highlights the uncertainty surrounding Barça's ability to register new players, something that has been an obstacle for the club in the past.