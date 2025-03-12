Pablo Torre, the Forgotten One, Bids Farewell to Barça: Top Offer, His New Team in LaLiga

Pablo Torre, a 21-year-old midfielder from Cantabria, joined Barça in 2022 with the label of a great promise of Spanish soccer. His signing, for a sum of 5 million euros plus variables, was finalized after his outstanding performance at Racing de Santander. However, his trajectory at Barça has not been as expected and everything indicates that his future is moving away from Camp Nou.

After his incorporation, Pablo Torre alternated between Camp Nou and appearances with the reserve team, Barça Atlètic. He debuted in the Champions League in September 2022 and scored his first goal in November of the same year. The 2023-2024 season he was loaned to Girona, where he accumulated 26 matches in LaLiga.

Upon his return to Barça, with the arrival of Hansi Flick on the bench, Pablo Torre has had some sporadic opportunities, highlighting the brace against Sevilla several months ago. However, his participation in key matches remains limited. He has only accumulated 373 minutes played, an insufficient figure that, combined with the offer he has received, could mean his definitive farewell to the Catalan club.

Pablo Torre Needs to Play

Faced with the lack of minutes and prominence, Pablo Torre has started to explore different options outside of Barça. Teams like Girona and Sevilla have shown interest in acquiring his services. However, it was RCD Mallorca that has been the latest to appear and seems to have taken the lead in his signing.

The sports management of the Balearic club already tried to incorporate him in January 2025, but Pablo Torre chose to continue at Barça. Nevertheless, negotiations will be reactivated in the summer and, according to recent reports, RCD Mallorca will present a more attractive offer to secure his signing for the 2025-2026 season.

RCD Mallorca: A Golden Opportunity for Pablo Torre

RCD Mallorca, led by Jagoba Arrasate, is having an irregular season in LaLiga. Currently, they are in the middle of the table, seeking to consolidate and aspire to European competitions. That's why the incorporation of Pablo Torre presents itself as a golden opportunity to revitalize and bring creativity to the offensive play.

For Pablo Torre, RCD Mallorca represents a favorable environment to recover his best version and to gain the confidence that has been elusive at Barça. Although the agreement has not yet been formalized, it is expected to materialize during the next transfer market.

Barça, aware of Pablo Torre's potential, seeks to secure a buy-back clause that would allow them to reclaim the player if his performance at RCD Mallorca is outstanding. Meanwhile, the Balearic club is willing to offer Pablo Torre a more prominent role, with the hope that his talent will propel the group toward European competitions.