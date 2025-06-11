Pablo Torre admits he won't return, the surprise has been huge: 'It's not the right time'

Pablo Torre has publicly admitted to being disappointed with how the season has gone for him personally. From the Under-21 National Team training camp, he stated that he deserved many more minutes than he ultimately got. He believes Hansi Flick hasn't been fair with him and hasn't hesitated to make it public.

Pablo Torre believes that when he has had minutes, he has performed at a good level, showing the coach that he can trust him. The statistics prove him right: he has only played in 14 matches, but he has managed to score 4 goals and provide 3 assists. However, the strong competition in midfield hasn't worked in his favor.

| Europa Press

His role has been marginal, and he is one of the footballers least used by Hansi Flick. It's becoming increasingly clear that his future is far from Camp Nou and he will most likely leave this summer. However, Pablo Torre still has a contract with Barça until June 2026, so it remains to be seen whether he will leave on a transfer or on loan.

Pablo Torre is looking for a team, but rules out one destination

The talented Barça player won't be short of offers: teams like Sevilla, Girona, Mallorca, or Valencia want to sign him. Pablo Torre has many offers, but there is one place in particular where he has ruled out landing. That is Racing de Santander, the team where he developed and dazzled with his magnificent performances.

Neither in first nor second, Pablo Torre is clear about it

Racing de Santander could return to the First Division if they win the promotion play-offs, and there had been rumors about his return. However, Pablo Torre has been very clear in stating: "It's not time yet for Racing. I've already said in some interview that I'm definitely going to play there again, but I think it's not the time now."

Racing fans still dream of returning to the First Division after fourteen seasons away. If they achieve it, the Cantabrian team would want to have back footballers who once left the club. Sergio Canales would be one of them, Dani Raba or Pablo Torre would also be on Racing's radar.

However, Pablo Torre has spoken very clearly from the Under-21 training camp. He doesn't think it's the right time to return, but he wishes his former team the best. He wants them to get promoted because he believes that's where Racing should be and they deserve it.