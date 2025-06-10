Surprise, in England they confirm the Ferran Torres news: it's an open secret

Ferran Torres has completed a simply impressive season with Barça. Although he played fewer minutes than other key players, he finished as the team's third top scorer, with 18 goals. This performance has caused great interest in him, with several European clubs looking for a profile like his: fast, technically skilled, and able to finish in the final third.

Ferran Torres, a desired profile for major European clubs

Ferran Torres, although not an undisputed starter in Hansi Flick's system, has proved on his own merit to be a very valuable player for Barça. With his speed and technical quality, he has been able to break through defenses and score crucial goals. His hunger for success and his versatility in attack make Flick want to count on his services, but they also make him a desired asset for many clubs.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Despite his quality, Ferran Torres's future at Barça is not guaranteed. Hansi Flick has expressed satisfaction with his performance, but the club's financial pressure and the lack of regular minutes could influence his future. With many teams interested, Ferran's future could change quickly, at least that's how it's explained from England.

Emery's Aston Villa preparing a major offer for Ferran Torres

From England, Aston Villa's interest in Ferran Torres is confirmed. The club led by Emery has shown great willingness to sign the '7' culé and is preparing a multi-million offer to convince Flick to let him leave. Although the exact amount hasn't been revealed, it's speculated that it'll exceed €50 million (50 million), which could make Barça reconsider their position.

The interest from Aston Villa adds to rumors suggesting that other Premier League teams are very interested in Ferran. Although Ferran Torres has expressed his desire to continue at Barça, the financial proposal from a club like Aston Villa could make him change his mind. The health of the Catalan club's finances will be a determining factor.

Ferran Torres's future remains uncertain. Although the player has reiterated his desire to stay at Barça, the possible offer from Aston Villa could change the decisions. If Aston Villa presents an offer that exceeds €50 million (50 million), Barça would be forced to reconsider their position.