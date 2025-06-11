Bayern pay €70M and leave Joan Laporta without his star: goodbye Barça

Joan Laporta, Barça president, is certain that the squad needs some adjustments to repeat the successes achieved last season. The team needs a winger who brings freshness and quality on the flanks. The arrival of a winger could be the solution to the club's problems, especially with Raphinha and Lamine, who can't play every match without reducing their performance.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta has a 70 million dream

It's clear that Barça needs a reinforcement in the attacking area and Joan Laporta knows it. Hansi Flick has requested it, who's done an excellent job and has enough credit to get involved in the club's decisions. The German wants to give Lamine and Raphinha more rest, but he can't do it if Laporta doesn't keep his word and manages to bring in the much-desired winger.

In this regard, the one who's been mentioned the most in recent weeks has been Nico Williams, since he was in pole position to join Barça for months. His profile fit perfectly with the needs of the Catalan team, in addition to keeping a good relationship with several important players like Lamine, Pedri, Balde, and Ferran. However, Nico Williams won't be the chosen one, Joan Laporta has a 70 million dream that he still resists saying goodbye to.

We're talking about Rafael Leao, the AC Milan star who Joan Laporta likes so much. The culé president feels true devotion for the Portuguese and has spoken with Jorge Mendes about his possible transfer on several occasions. However, in the last few hours everything has changed: Barça has it almost impossible to secure his services.

Joan Laporta wants Rafael Leao, but Bayern does too

In the last few hours, Bayern Munich have accelerated their offensive to secure Rafael Leao's services. AC Milan, willing to let him go, have opened the door for his imminent departure, and everything indicates that the Portuguese forward will head to Allianz Arena. Bayern will pay €70 million (70 million euros) fixed plus all the variables, a large amount that Joan Laporta won't be able to match considering the current economy of the Catalan club.

This way, Joan Laporta will have to change his target: Rafael Leao slips away, but Flick isn't going to change his plans. He needs a new winger to open up the field and give the starters some rest. Therefore, Laporta's work is far from over, and he must keep searching in the transfer market for the ideal candidate.