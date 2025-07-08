Confirmed, Pep Guardiola has €60M to spend at Barça: 'He'll try to sign...'

Pep Guardiola faces the start of a new season with a clear objective: strengthen his squad with guarantees. The Manchester City manager has a blank check to sign the best talents in the world. After a season where the lack of depth on the bench took its toll, Pep has already set things in motion to avoid similar mistakes.

Manchester City don't want to repeat the physical and competitive drop they suffered last season due to injuries. That's why, from the Etihad offices, they're working on several signings to raise the squad's level. Meanwhile, among the options Pep Guardiola is considering, Barça is once again in the spotlight.

| Europa Press

Nico González, a failed bet that opens another door

In the last winter transfer window, Manchester City paid 60 million euros to Porto for Nico González, considered the theoretical replacement for Rodri. The Spanish midfielder arrived with potential, physicality, and quality, but he hasn't managed to fit into the Catalan manager's system. Half a year later, Pep Guardiola has already made a clear decision: he doesn't count on him.

Nico hasn't had continuity, minutes, or trust, and that has hastened his departure. His time in Manchester could end this very summer to make room for a slightly different profile, more suited to the dynamic possession style Pep Guardiola demands. That's where a Barça star comes in, who's become the new desire of the Santpedor coach.

Pep Guardiola directly targets Barça

With Nico González's departure almost finalized, Manchester City will try to sign a Barça midfielder. Pep Guardiola likes Pedri and Gavi a lot, but he knows taking them out of the Catalan capital is impossible. However, according to the latest reports, Fermín Lópezcould leave the Barça squad if the right offer arrives.

Fermín López has been one of the biggest positive stories for Barça in the last season. The Andalusian has established himself as a serious option for the midfield thanks to his verticality, intensity, and ability to arrive from the second line. Pep Guardiola has closely followed his development and believes he'd fit perfectly into his play style.

The departure of veteran players like De Bruyne opens a spot in Manchester City's midfield. In that context, Pep Guardiola has requested a young player with a competitive character and good ball control, and Fermín López meets all those requirements. That's why City's interest isn't casual or improvised, but part of a well-defined strategy.

60 million to sign Fermín López

Apparently, Fermín López isn't untouchable for FC Barcelona. Given the competition in midfield and the need to close a major sale, the Andalusian could be the one sacrificed. He wants to stay, but Deco has already set his asking price at 60 million.

The deal would be viable both athletically and financially for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola wants to secure Fermín López's services. Now all that's left is for the English club to part ways with Nico González so Fermín can take his place.