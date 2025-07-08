Ansu Fati says goodbye to Barça with an unexpected gift: Deco is responsible

Ansu Fati's career in the Catalan capital hasn't been what everyone desired. His talent caused excitement, but injuries and technical decisions have shaped his career to the point that he had to leave Barça earlier than we all thought. Now, that cycle comes to an end with a transfer to Monaco, where he'll play on loan next season.

| Europa Press

Since he made his debut at the top level at just 16 years old, many compared Ansu Fati to Leo Messi. That added pressure made his natural development more difficult. The reality is that, for different reasons, he's never been able to meet expectations.

Currently, after Hansi Flick's arrival, Ansu's future was already decided. The German hasn't included him in his first season in charge of FC Barcelona, so his departure was inevitable. However, Ansu leaves a gift for the club of his life.

Ansu Fati leaves on loan to Monaco and leaves a gift

Ansu Fati has set course for Monaco on a one-season loan. However, what few know is that before closing the deal, the Catalan club extended his contract until 2028. This decision, although surprising, hides a reason behind it that changes everything.

| @fabrizioromano

The person responsible for this operation has been Deco, Barça's sporting director. His management has allowed the Catalan club to save €8 million. According to Mundo Deportivo, €5 million comes from amortizing Ansu's contract after the renewal, and €3 million from the loan and salary split.

In addition, the agreement with Monaco splits 50% of Ansu Fati's gross salary, which is a great relief for the Catalan club's finances at a critical moment.

Ansu Fati leaves through the front door

Thanks to Ansu Fati's loan to Monaco, FC Barcelona frees up nearly €8 million in financial margin. That space becomes an opportunity to strengthen other areas of the team. The savings will allow the club to invest in reinforcements or register new signings within financial fair play.

Deco has closed a departure that not only benefits Ansu Fati but also Barça's financial viability. That's the unexpected "gift" the player leaves the club. The operation will allow Barça's sporting project to be strengthened without jeopardizing its future.