Only Joan Laporta thanks Luis de la Fuente for what he did last night: 'How can...'

Joan Laporta didn't want to miss the Nations League grand final between the Spanish national team and Portugal. The president of FC Barcelona traveled to watch the match from the box. It was a thrilling encounter, full of intensity, although with a bitter ending for Spanish interests.

Laporta, obviously, would've preferred a victory for the Spanish national team. His affinity with the six Barça players drafted by Luis de la Fuente was reason enough to cheer for La Roja. However, the win went to Portugal, who prevailed in the penalty shootout and took the title.

| Europa Press

Everyone talks about the same thing

Beyond the result, the focus of the night was on the Spanish coach. Luis de la Fuente was the main character because of his decisions, many of them incomprehensible. It's true that he has enough credit to manage the Spanish national team as he sees fit, but what he did last night left many speechless, even Laporta himself.

The president of FC Barcelona couldn't believe what he was seeing. Of course, he didn't hide a certain satisfaction inside. What for many was questionable management, for Laporta was excellent news.

Luis de la Fuente completely ignored the good form of Barça players and that, for the club, means rest and zero injuries. Neither Pau Cubarsí, nor Gavi, nor Dani Olmo, nor Fermín López played a single minute against Portugal; meanwhile, Pedri was taken off the field in the 75th minute.

Luis de la Fuente chose to bet on other names, but what's striking isn't just the lack of minutes, it's the context. Cubarsí has had a brilliant season and Gavi, when he's been available, has performed at a very high level. Meanwhile, Dani Olmo and Fermín could've brought some imbalance in a very flat extra time.

Luis de la Fuente forgets about Barça and Joan Laporta is amazed

For many, Luis de la Fuente's decisions have no explanation. He already surprised when he left Alejandro Balde and Eric García off the list, possibly the two best Spanish full-backs of the season. But what happened last night went even further: Barça's young talent didn't count and the result was disastrous for Spain.

Joan Laporta, from the box, watched in astonishment, but, unlike the rest, he probably left the stadium with a smile. "How can these boys not play?" many wondered. Laporta, on the other hand, was thinking about the culé preseason... and how good it is for him that his protégés arrive fresh.