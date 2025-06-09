Cristiano Ronaldo went after Lamine Yamal in the middle of the match: 'He said it to his face'

Last night, the desired Nations League final between Spain and Portugal was played: a closely matched, intense encounter with a lot of tension from the start. Neither team managed to take the definitive lead in the 90 regulation minutes or in extra time, so everything was decided in the penalty shootout. In the end, Portugal took the prestigious trophy after Morata missed from the penalty spot and with Cristiano Ronaldo as the main protagonist.

The match, beyond the title, offered an added attraction: the generational duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. Two players separated by more than twenty years. The Portuguese is in the final stretch of his career, while the young La Masia prospect is looking to make a name for himself and claim the throne of world soccer.

| Europa Press

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal attract all eyes

Although the result was close and was decided by penalties, there was a clear winner in terms of individual impact. Cristiano Ronaldo showed up once again on a big stage: he scored a vital goal for his national team's aspirations and led his team with character and determination. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal didn't have his best night: he barely appeared in the game and didn't manage to make a difference.

The attitude of the young Barça player before the match didn't help either. Previous statements in which he showed an excess of confidence rarely seen didn't sit well with the Portuguese camp. Especially with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has never needed much motivation to perform at his best.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it clear to Lamine Yamal

After scoring his goal, Cristiano Ronaldo went directly toward Lamine Yamal. He made his now famous "calm, calm" gesture with his hands and celebrated the goal passing right in front of him. It was a scene that quickly went viral on social media and heated up the atmosphere in the stadium.

That gesture didn't go unnoticed. Many interpret it as a lesson from the veteran to the youngster. A reminder that in soccer, respect is earned on the field.

Last night, at least in this particular battle, Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he's still a relentless competitor. Lamine Yamal will have many more opportunities, but this time, the winner was clear. The former Madrid player is already 40 years old (40 años), but he always steps up on important days without making too much noise, something Lamine should learn from.