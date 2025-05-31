Only $25M separate Barça from a top signing: he's Deco's number one choice

For months, Barça's sporting management has been working on strengthening the team's offensive area. Deco still has to make certain decisions regarding Ter Stegen and the goalkeeping position, but he's focusing all his efforts on the attacking line. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have led the culé attack this season, but Hansi Flick needs another important piece to allow the wingers to be rotated.

Deco is aware that Barça needs more options up front to avoid possible setbacks. In recent days, the name of Marcus Rashford, owned by Manchester United, has gained traction. The English winger, loaned this season to Aston Villa, is open to making a change of scenery and would be delighted to land at Camp Nou.

Rashford is willing to lower his financial demands to adapt to Barça's needs. However, Deco's preferences are for another striker who also plays in the Premier League, specifically at Liverpool. We're talking about Luis Díaz, the number 7 for the Reds, who has become the top priority for the Portuguese.

Luis Díaz, Deco's favorite

The Colombian's future will most likely be decided in the next transfer window. Luis Díaz's contract with the English club runs until 2027, and Liverpool values his departure at around €85 million. Deco highly values his ability to break down defenses on the wing, his depth, and his versatility to play as a number 9.

Even so, Deco will have to find a way for Liverpool to end up lowering their financial demands. The winger is expensive, and financial fair play won't make the operation any easier. Deco has managed to gather €60 million, but Liverpool is asking for €85 million.

Only €25 million away from signing Luis Díaz

Although Luis Díaz has become the main target to strengthen the culé attack, the high costs of the operation mean that Deco may consider other options. The Portuguese will try by all means to find a way to make the Colombian's signing a reality, possibly including a player to lower the cost. As of today, only €25 million separate Barça from signing their number one target.

Marcus Rashford could be plan B if Deco can't end up signing the Colombian. Rashford's transfer wouldn't exceed €40 million, and in this case, the numbers work for Barça. However, as we've already said, the target is Luis Díaz, so the Catalan club will wait to see if they can improve their offer before going for Rashford.