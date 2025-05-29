Neither Florian Wirtz nor Angelo Stiller will sign for Barça during this summer transfer window. Barça confirms this, stating that those files are now closed and assuring that they will sign a young gem much better than Wirtz and Stiller, both Germans from the Bundesliga. Florian Wirtz and Angelo Stiller were rumored to strengthen Barça's midfield a few months ago, especially Stiller, but both are far from landing at Camp Nou this summer.

Wirtz will sign for Liverpool and Stiller already has a verbal pre-agreement with Real Madrid, where he will reunite with Xabi Alonso, whom he faced in Germany. Both Florian Wirtz and Angelo Stiller came close to joining Barça, but the truth is that the culer club rules out spending more money on a position that's more than well covered. However, Barça will spend €8 million ($8.7 million) to sign the gem desired by PSG: 17 years old and a bright future, reminiscent of Pedri.

Barça has many priorities and all of them come before strengthening the midfield, but a "market opportunity" has arisen and Joan Laporta wants to seize it now. No sooner said than done: FC Barcelona will pay €8M ($8.7M) to secure a gem who dreamed of joining PSG and who could become better than Florian Wirtz and Angelo Stiller. The transfer window is red-hot and Barça doesn't rule out that the signing to outdo PSG will become official in the coming hours, according to "e-Notícies".

Hansi Flick has shown this season that he was the best possible signing for Barça; his arrival has been crucial in lifting a demoralized locker room. After poor results under Xavi Hernández, Flick has been responsible for restoring hope to the club at all levels. The German coach wants more and is aware that to compete for the Champions League, he needs the best in the world on his squad.

There were no plans to sign reinforcements for the midfield, but Barça, pressured by other major clubs, has pulled the trigger. Florian Wirtz will sign for Liverpool and Angelo Stiller will do the same with Real Madrid, but Barça will also finalize a signing in response to PSG's push, always a dangerous rival.

The big question today is where Wirtz will play next season; he won't lack offers. The German player has his days numbered at Bayer Leverkusen although his destination is still unknown. Outstanding in the final third, he's a real threat when he has the ball at his feet.

Everything seems to indicate that Wirtz will sign for Liverpool, the current Premier League champion, and therefore will say goodbye to his chances of joining Flick's Barça. Meanwhile, Angelo Stiller already has a pre-agreement with Real Madrid, a club that will tie him down until 2030. Barça, pressured by PSG, has decided to invest €8 million ($8.7 million) in the signing of "Dro" Fernández, a youth player who will make the leap to the first team in the summer.

"Dro", born in Galicia, is one of the great talents from La Masia and had an offer from PSG, among other clubs. He will ultimately stay at Barça and will do preseason with Hansi Flick's first team, although the idea is for him to split time between the culer reserve team and Juvenil A. Barça assures that he's a "TOP" gem and that they've managed to surpass PSG's offer, which was much higher than the one proposed by the Barcelona board this week.